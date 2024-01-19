At the time, JPEG also spoke more about how he viewed Ye’s current creative process (“U got 27 n****s tweaking hi hats just to make some mid”) and mocked Freddie Gibbs, who recently received attention for his verse on the still-not-released Vultures project from Ye and Ty Dolla Sign. He also called Ye his "idol," though he pointed out that he didn't "give a fuck" about his current work.

“Im sorry for my rant about kanye earlier i just wanted to work with my idol,” JPEG later said. “Truthfully i dont give a fuck about nothing kanye got going on at this point i just wanted to get paid. But its ok im not a rapist or some weirdo incel n***a so i get why he wouldnt wanna work with me. im kool with that.”