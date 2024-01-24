Kanye Has North West Walk Him Through Her Detailed Music Video Treatment

Kanye West's eldest daughter, North West, may be tackling a music video for her superstar father.
On Wednesday, the Chicago rap veteran took to his Instagram with a video of 10-year-old North going through a treatment she wrote for an upcoming music video her dad is going to film for his new album, Vultures. In the clip, North's voice can be heard narrating all the scenes she came up with while navigating a storyboard, from driving a Lamborghini to basketball practice, posing with her friends while wearing Vultures merchandise, having dinner at Nobu, facing off with paparazzi, and more.
"TALKING TREATMENT BY YOUR BESTIE MS MS WESTIE," Kanye captioned the post.
North seems to be serious about working with her father on this new album. On Tuesday, Ty Dolla Sign shared a set of photos on Instagram showing three different covers for Vultures. Included in the photo carousel was a hand-drawn picture of Ye and Ty done by North.
The drawing had North's father wearing a Vultures t-shirt and showing off a "¥$" tattoo on his right arm, while Ty had a matching tattoo on his cheek. "Last slide by Ms Ms Westy!" the R&B singer wrote in the caption.
The name "Ms Ms Westy" came from a verse that North has on the album. 46-year-old Ye previewed the song at an album listening last month in Miami that also included vocals from James Blake.
"I love it here, we gonna take over the year for another year/It's your bestie, Miss Miss Westie/Don't try to test me, it's gonna get messy/It's gonna get messy, just-just bless me," North rapped live onstage.