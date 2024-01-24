Kanye Has North West Walk Him Through Her Detailed Music Video Treatment

Kanye West's eldest daughter, North West, may be tackling a music video for her superstar father.

On Wednesday, the Chicago rap veteran took to his Instagram with a video of 10-year-old North going through a treatment she wrote for an upcoming music video her dad is going to film for his new album, Vultures. In the clip, North's voice can be heard narrating all the scenes she came up with while navigating a storyboard, from driving a Lamborghini to basketball practice, posing with her friends while wearing Vultures merchandise, having dinner at Nobu, facing off with paparazzi, and more.

"TALKING TREATMENT BY YOUR BESTIE MS MS WESTIE," Kanye captioned the post.