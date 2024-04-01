Julia Fox and Velveeta Team Up for Eye-Popping Cheese-Inspired Hair Dye

Julia Fox has teamed up with the cheese brand Velveeta for a new semi-permanent hair dye they've dubbed "Velveeta Gold."
Fox debuted her bold, cheese-inspired look at the Knicks and Thunder game in NYC on Sunday, March 31. With an artificial, golden hue to her hair, she paired the look with a feathery yellow jacket and a sleeveless top. As reported by People, the hair color was created in partnership with Velveeta.
While the timing of the launch, April 1 to be precise, sounds suspicious, it is, in fact, a real product that you can purchase. It's available, while items last, on Amazon for $7.50.
"The signature Julia Fox vibe is something that can’t be explained and one that exudes confidence and continuously pushes the boundaries of the status quo," said Fox. "When VELVEETA shared what their brand is all about, it truly resonated with me as I am always trying to live life to the fullest and go all in for the things I love. I love my pasta and cheese so VELVEETA is an immediate yes and VELVEETA Gold hair is a look I can totally get behind."
Stephanie Vance, brand manager for Velveeta, added, "We are always looking for new ways to help fans live La Dolce Velveeta and hair was the perfect place for us to invite pleasure seekers to proudly express themselves and show off their unique style and individuality."
Fox also recently made her music debut with a performance of an original song during Charli XCX's Boiler Room set last month. "I’m a bitch I’m a girl I’m a mother I’m a whore," she sings in the chorus for the track, which she teased last year.