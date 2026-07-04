Beyoncé Surprises BeyHive by Dropping New Song "Morning Dew (Donk)"

Beyoncé has dug into the archives to give the BeyHive a treat in the form of a new song — listen to "Morning Dew (Donk)" below.
The superstar hitmaker surprised fans on Saturday (July 4) by releasing the track, which was previously recorded for her sophomore album, 2006's B’Day.
According to Beyoncé’s company, Parkwood Entertainment, the drop was intended as "a direct nod to her loyal BeyHive to commemorate the upcoming epic celebration of B’Day."
Co-produced by Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream and DIXSON, "Morning Dew" will be featured on the 20th anniversary release of B’Day, which originally moved over 541,000 in album sales upon its September 5, 2006 release, the day after Beyoncé’s 25th birthday.
The song is accompanied by a throwback black and white visual of the singer at the beach, à la "Drunk In Love," directed by Cliff Watts. B’Day, the follow-up to Beyoncé's debut solo album Dangerously In Love, debuted atop the Billboard 200.
Since her 2006 album, the R&B and pop icon has released six more albums, including her latest, Cowboy Carter, which scored Beyoncé the Grammy for Album of the Year, as well as Best Country Album in 2025.
The Cowboy Carter Tour was just as celebrated, grossing over $400 million in ticket sales and becoming the highest-selling country tour of all-time.
In other Beyoncé news, the singer recently detailed the lengths it took to turn the hairstyle on her husband, Jay-Z, from locs to a combed-out afro.
On Father’s Day (Sunday, June 21), Beyoncé’s hair care brand Cécred dropped a 7-minute documentary titled The Blueprint. Narrated by the 35-time Grammy winner, the short explored Jay-Z's journey from nearly a decade of wearing wicks to transforming it into a natural fro.
The title of the doc also nods to Jay-Z's landmark album of the same name, which turns 25 on September 11.