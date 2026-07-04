Beyoncé Surprises BeyHive by Dropping New Song "Morning Dew (Donk)"

Beyoncé has dug into the archives to give the BeyHive a treat in the form of a new song — listen to "Morning Dew (Donk)" below. The superstar hitmaker surprised fans on Saturday (July 4) by releasing the track, which was previously recorded for her sophomore album, 2006's B’Day. According to Beyoncé’s company, Parkwood Entertainment, the drop was intended as "a direct nod to her loyal BeyHive to commemorate the upcoming epic celebration of B’Day."

Co-produced by Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream and DIXSON, "Morning Dew" will be featured on the 20th anniversary release of B’Day, which originally moved over 541,000 in album sales upon its September 5, 2006 release, the day after Beyoncé’s 25th birthday. The song is accompanied by a throwback black and white visual of the singer at the beach, à la "Drunk In Love," directed by Cliff Watts. B’Day, the follow-up to Beyoncé's debut solo album Dangerously In Love, debuted atop the Billboard 200.