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Kevin Liles smiling.
Music

Kevin Liles Explains Why He Stepped Down From 300 Entertainment

The music mogul is ready to tackle the next challenge.

Trey Alston615 days ago
Kevin Liles attending an event.
Music

Kevin Liles Steps Down as Chairman and CEO of 300 Entertainment

The music executive co-founded 300 in 2014 as an independent record label.

Mark Elibert668 days ago
Person wearing a headscarf and stylized clothing, with a visible tattoo on the arm
Music

Gunna Launches 'One of Wun' Album f/ Offset, Roddy Ricch, and Normani

Gunna's fifth studio album comes just under a year after the rollout of 'a Gift &amp; a Curse.'

Trace William Cowen798 days ago
Kevin Liles attends 2nd Annual The Black Ball Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas
Music

Music Execs Kevin Liles and Julie Greenwald Launch Petition Against Using Rap Lyrics as Evidence

300 Entertainment’s Kevin Liles and Atlantic Records' COO Julie Greenwald have launched a petition rallying against the use of rap lyrics as criminal evidence.

Joe Price1499 days ago
Julie Greenwald, Kevin Liles, and Max Lousada are pictured
Music

Warner Music Group Has Acquired 300 Entertainment; Roster Includes Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, and More

In a statement, 300 co-founder and industry mogul Lyor Cohen said the newly announced acquisition left the influential company “in good hands."

Trace William Cowen1674 days ago
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Megan Thee Stallion "Don'
Music

Watch the Video for Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug's New Track "Don’t Stop"

The collaboration arrives just days after it was announced Meg and Thug had received eight and two nods, respectively, for the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Joshua Espinoza2114 days ago
g
Music

Gunna Perplexes Fans by Doing a Whippit on Instagram Live

As his new album 'WUNNA' makes headlines for its projected No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200, Gunna makes news of a different kind by hitting a Whippit.

Trace William Cowen2244 days ago
yt
Music

Young Thug and 300 Entertainment Announce Fan Art Contest Celebrating 'Barter 6' Anniversary

The winner stands to gain social media exposure and a $5,000 prize.

Trace William Cowen2283 days ago
lyor
Music

Lyor Cohen and Kevin Liles Talk Bad Boy's Impact, DMX's Breakthrough, and More in New Interview

The two iconic industry veterans go deep on their history, including seeing DMX for the first time and what Bad Boy taught them.

Trace William Cowen2487 days ago
50 Cent
Music

50 Cent Defends Fetty Wap From Fan Who Said He Fell Off

While 50 Cent is quick to dive in on the opportunity to diss almost anyone he chooses, he came to the defense of Fetty Wap recently.

Joe Price2521 days ago
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Anne Arundel County police continue keep the road closed
Music

Maryland Rapper Tre Da Kid Killed in Fatal Shooting

Tre Da Kid gained notoriety after winning Verizon's 2016 #Freestyle50 rap contest.

Xavier Hamilton2595 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion 'Fever'
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Releases Debut Project 'Fever'

Featuring DaBaby and Juicy J.

Joshua Espinoza2618 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Drops the Video for "Realer"

Megan's new project 'Fever' is out now.

Trace William Cowen2619 days ago
keed thugger
Music

Lil Keed Announces 'Long Live Mexico,' Shares "Proud of Me" f/ Young Thug

Lil Keed's forthcoming album 'Long Live Mexico' follows his 2018 debut, 'Keed Talk To 'Em.'

tara mahadevan2630 days ago
megan
Music

Megan Thee Stallion on Trey Songz Shooting His Shot: He 'Don't Want No Smoke With Me'

Trey Songz attempted to shoot his shot at Megan Thee Stallion on Twitter and was ultimately curved.

tara mahadevan2639 days ago
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grizz
Music

Tee Grizzley Drops Video for Timbaland Collab "God's Warrior"

Grizzley's new 'Scriptures' project is expected soon.

Trace William Cowen2647 days ago

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