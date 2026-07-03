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“Trap Queen” rapper Fetty Wap sat down for a lengthy conversation with DJ Akademiks to talk about what he’s been up to for the past few years.Joe Price
Music
QC's Pierre 'Pee' Thomas Says He Wants to Buy 300 Entertainment After Report Label Is Seeking $400 Million in Sale
Pierre “Pee” Thomas, CEO and co-founder of Quality Control Music, took to the social media platform Saturday to express his interest in aquiring the company.Brenton Blanchet
The legendary label exec will be the video service's Global Head of Music.Brendan Klinkenberg
The 300 Entertainment founder has been around the block. In fact, he helped build it. Here, he reveals what’s around the next corner.Mike Sheffield