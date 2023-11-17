Drake Says Taylor Swift Is Only Artist Who Could Make Him Drop His Album 'Just a Little Later' on "Red Button"

Taylor Swift is the only artist who could inspire Drake to push back a release date, so says the 6 God himself.

The moment occurs on “Red Button,” the first song on Drake’s six-track Scary Hours expansion of For All the Dogs. At the top of the Ovrkast and Lil Yachty-produced track, the “Summer Games” sequel denier assesses his “decimated” competition from the perspective of being “the most decorated.” A few lines later, Drake’s extensive Billboard charts success is touted, a boast that naturally leads to Swift being favorably brought into the discussion.

"Taylor Swift the only n***a that I ever rated," Drake raps, adding that Swift is also the only artist who could "make me drop the album just a little later." By comparison, he adds, he treats everyone else like they "never made it."