The Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake saga has permeated almost every aspect of U.S. culture—including politics.
This was demonstrated again when Brandon Scott was declared the projected winner of Baltimore’s Democratic mayoral primary. The 40-year-old incumbent accepted the nomination during a Tuesday night victory speech in the Rye Street Market Building in Baltimore Peninsula, where he walked out to Kendrick’s chart-topping Drizzy diss track “Not Like Us.”
Scott’s team played the song’s chorus on a loop while his supporters celebrated his win over Sheila Dixon, a former Baltimore mayor whose tenure ended with an embezzlement conviction.
“There might be some votes left to be counted, but I think it's safe to say, that we're destined for a second term,” Scott told the cheering crowd. “And Baltimore, tonight you said very clearly that your democracy is not for sale no matter how rich they are. You have confirmed once again that the naysayers who underestimate our city will never, ever understand what truly makes Baltimore great. We overcame the odds, including a Trump-loving Republican super PAC that spending hundreds of thousands of dollars telling lies about our city, ignoring the progress that we have talked about, and we still won.”
According to CBS News, Scott held a 5,000 vote lead over Dixon on Tuesday night with more than 70 percent of precincts reporting. Although the Associated Press had called the race in Scott’s favor, Dixon declined to concede, as there were still roughly 14,000 mail-in ballots to be counted beginning Thursday.
“Our victory tonight means that the work has just begun,” Scott said while standing next to his family. “Winning is not just a triumph, but a challenge to go further, to be better, and do more for Baltimore."
Earlier Tuesday, as he voted, Scott stated, "We set out to have transformational change in Baltimore City—to not govern as we have before. I said that first day I was going to do the right thing, not the popular one. I was going to govern for the long term, not just for the term of getting re-elected. With the body of work we have—leading us through the pandemic; reducing violence in this city; getting the economy going; investing in the neighborhoods and our people. We’re hopeful the residents of Baltimore will put us back in.”
“Not Like Us” is one of the several diss track K.Dot released in his ongoing feud with Drake. The song, produced by Mustard and Sounwave, found Kendrick alluding to damning rumors about Drake’s personal life, including allegations of pedophilia, with bars like:
Say Drake, I hear you like 'em young/You better not ever go to cell block one/To any bitch that talk to him and layin’ love/Just make sure you hide your little sister from 'em/They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs/Then party at the party playin’ with his nose now/And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?/Certified lover boy? Certified pedophiles
It’s important to reiterate that the Brandon Scott campaign only played the “Not Like Us” chorus during Tuesday’s night event.
The track arrived just days after Kendrick unleashed “Euphoria,” another incendiary diss track aimed at Drake. President Joe Biden’s campaign used the song in a social media post attacking former president Donald Trump.
“It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater,” the video is captioned. “I hate the way that you walk over women’s rights, the way that you talk about immigrants. I hate the way that you dress, I hate the way that you sneak diss on Truth Social.”