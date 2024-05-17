Earlier Tuesday, as he voted, Scott stated, "We set out to have transformational change in Baltimore City—to not govern as we have before. I said that first day I was going to do the right thing, not the popular one. I was going to govern for the long term, not just for the term of getting re-elected. With the body of work we have—leading us through the pandemic; reducing violence in this city; getting the economy going; investing in the neighborhoods and our people. We’re hopeful the residents of Baltimore will put us back in.”

“Not Like Us” is one of the several diss track K.Dot released in his ongoing feud with Drake. The song, produced by Mustard and Sounwave, found Kendrick alluding to damning rumors about Drake’s personal life, including allegations of pedophilia, with bars like:

Say Drake, I hear you like 'em young/You better not ever go to cell block one/To any bitch that talk to him and layin’ love/Just make sure you hide your little sister from 'em/They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs/Then party at the party playin’ with his nose now/And Baka got a weird case, why is he around?/Certified lover boy? Certified pedophiles

It’s important to reiterate that the Brandon Scott campaign only played the “Not Like Us” chorus during Tuesday’s night event.

The track arrived just days after Kendrick unleashed “Euphoria,” another incendiary diss track aimed at Drake. President Joe Biden’s campaign used the song in a social media post attacking former president Donald Trump.