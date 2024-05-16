Diddy’s Alleged Drug Mule to Avoid Prison Time by Accepting Plea Deal

Diddy's alleged drug mule, Brendan Paul, has accepted a guilty plea deal and will avoid prison time, TMZ reports.

Paul, a former college basketball player at Syracuse University, struck a deal with prosecutors after he was hit with felony drug possession charges following his arrest in March. "Brendan accepted the prosecutor’s offer to permit his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety," said his attorney, Brian Bieber.

The deal has also been confirmed by a representative for the Miami-Dade State Attorney, who said that Paul will participate in a drug diversion program for approximately six months. If he completes the course, he will avoid time behind bars.

Paul was arrested as the federal raids on Diddy's properties in Miami and Los Angeles unfolded. He previously worked as an assistant for Diddy.

Paul was apprehended by authorities at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport after a search of his bag showed he was in possession of marijuana and cocaine.

Last month, he was hit with one charge of felony drug possession in connection with the arrest. Paul initially pleaded not guilty.