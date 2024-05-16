Diddy’s Alleged Drug Mule to Avoid Prison Time by Accepting Plea Deal

Diddy's alleged drug mule, Brendan Paul, has accepted a guilty plea deal and will avoid prison time, TMZ reports.
Paul, a former college basketball player at Syracuse University, struck a deal with prosecutors after he was hit with felony drug possession charges following his arrest in March. "Brendan accepted the prosecutor’s offer to permit his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety," said his attorney, Brian Bieber.
The deal has also been confirmed by a representative for the Miami-Dade State Attorney, who said that Paul will participate in a drug diversion program for approximately six months. If he completes the course, he will avoid time behind bars.
Paul was arrested as the federal raids on Diddy's properties in Miami and Los Angeles unfolded. He previously worked as an assistant for Diddy.
Paul was apprehended by authorities at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport after a search of his bag showed he was in possession of marijuana and cocaine.
Last month, he was hit with one charge of felony drug possession in connection with the arrest. Paul initially pleaded not guilty.
Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' bombshell lawsuit against Diddy, in which the embattled Bad Boy Records founder was accused of sexual abuse and harassment, accused Paul of being Diddy's drug mule. Diddy's attorney, Shawn Holley, issued a statement when the lawsuit was filed in February and called Jones "a liar" who was seeking money from his former employer.
"His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines," Holley said. "We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."