Jennifer Lopez Likes Post About Dysfunctional Relationships as Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors Spread

Despite reuniting after calling off their first engagement roughly 20 years ago, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are rumored to be moving toward divorce.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that Affleck was spotted leaving his new home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles after allegedly moving out of the residence he shared with Lopez in Beverly Hills. However, the outlet also reports that while Affleck was solo when leaving his new home, he and Lopez have continued to wear their wedding rings publicly. J.Lo was actually seen wearing hers today.

Perhaps making a mountain out of a molehill, TMZ also noted Thursday afternoon that Lopez liked an Instagram post leading with a slide that reads, "You cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who..."

The post, by relationship coach Lenna Marsak, goes on to detail characteristics of partners you're better off not pursuing.