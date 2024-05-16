Jennifer Lopez Likes Post About Dysfunctional Relationships as Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors Spread

Despite reuniting after calling off their first engagement roughly 20 years ago, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are rumored to be moving toward divorce.
On Thursday, TMZ reported that Affleck was spotted leaving his new home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles after allegedly moving out of the residence he shared with Lopez in Beverly Hills. However, the outlet also reports that while Affleck was solo when leaving his new home, he and Lopez have continued to wear their wedding rings publicly. J.Lo was actually seen wearing hers today.
Perhaps making a mountain out of a molehill, TMZ also noted Thursday afternoon that Lopez liked an Instagram post leading with a slide that reads, "You cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who..."
The post, by relationship coach Lenna Marsak, goes on to detail characteristics of partners you're better off not pursuing.
Last week, Lopez appeared at the 2024 Met Gala without Affleck as her date, but it was reported that Ben missed the event due to scheduling conflicts with his upcoming film The Accountant 2. That said, filming didn't prevent Affleck from being a surprise guest during the Netflix roast of Tom Brady earlier this month. The couple were last seen together publicly in March.
On Wednesday (May 15), In Touch published speculation that Affleck and Lopez have split, with an anonymous source claiming, "They’re headed for a divorce—and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame! They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted. ... He’s focusing on his work and his kids now."
Affleck and Lopez first dated from 2002 to 2004, when they called off their engagement. The pair reconciled in May 2021, marrying the following year, which Lopez chronicled in her 2023 visual album, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, despite Affleck's request of not wanting "a relationship on social media."