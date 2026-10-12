Drake, Don Toliver's Ella Langley-Interpolating "Solar Eclipse" Joins "Choosin' Texas" on Hot 100

As expected, Drake’s Don Toliver-featuring FOMO track “Solar Eclipse,” which interpolates Ella Langley’s historic hit “Choosin’ Texas,” is now enjoying some Hot 100 success of its own.

As Billboard confirmed on Monday (Oct. 12), the track, one of several added to a reissued version of Drake’s Habibti album, opened at No. 5 on the chart. It stands as Drake’s 91st top 10 hit on the Hot 100. “Choosin’ Texas,” which already has 24 weeks in the top spot to its name, is at No. 2 in the latest chart update.

Habibti, too, has seen a significant boost, jumping more than 100 positions on the Billboard 200 chart to land at No. 2.

Whether “Solar Eclipse” will receive the level of charts longevity achieved by “Choosin’ Texas” remains to be seen. The track was always going to be a hit, no question about it, but the original Langley song, counting Miranda Lambert among its co-writers, is a decidedly rare kind of blockbuster.

“Janice STFU,” another recent Drake hit, has wielded significant Hot 100 power since first arriving with Iceman back in May. It peaked at No. 1 and hasn’t left the chart since.