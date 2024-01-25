Drake Calls Out Young Thug Trial Judge After Leak of Mariah the Scientist Jail Call: 'Whole Case Is a Wash'

Drake has publicly called out Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville by name following the leak of a jail call between Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist.
In a recent Instagram Stories update, the 6 God called the social media leak of the video, which appears to have been recorded around the holidays late last year, “disgraceful.” Drake questioned the legitimacy of the larger YSL RICO case, asking, “[I]s this a criminal case or Atlanta social media promo Ural Glanville?”
In a comment left on this IG post about the leaked call, Drake argued that the mere existence of the footage is a sign that something is amiss in the Fulton County system. He also called for Thug’s freedom, stating his frequent collaborator should be allowed to “come home" instead of being further subjected to trial proceedings in this "shameful" case.
"This gotta be some form of jail misconduct," Drake said. "[Y]ou gonna drag this talented man then not be able to control your employees using his personal business for their own gain? Somebody benefitted from this video even existing and that's shameful whole case is a wash just [free] the guy and let him come home and continue bringing light to Atlanta."
The YSL RICO trial began in Georgia in November of last year. As previously reported, opening remarks from the prosecution were met with a mistrial motion from Thug's lawyer, Brian Steel, who argued that "internal misconduct" had been carried out.
"How do we just violate court order?” Steel said at the time, referencing the court-ordered sharing of all displays and opening statements. “So, yes. I have a serious motion for a mistrial, because it’s intentional misconduct."
The motion was denied, with the trial having now been in progress for nearly two months.
Glanville, notably, is the same judge who said that Thug's lyrics could be used as evidence in the case. For more on why this has been a frequently discussed cause for concern for artists and beyond, see here.