Drake Calls Out Young Thug Trial Judge After Leak of Mariah the Scientist Jail Call: 'Whole Case Is a Wash'

The YSL RICO trial began in Georgia in November of last year. As previously reported, opening remarks from the prosecution were met with a mistrial motion from Thug's lawyer, Brian Steel, who argued that "internal misconduct" had been carried out.

"How do we just violate court order?” Steel said at the time, referencing the court-ordered sharing of all displays and opening statements. “So, yes. I have a serious motion for a mistrial, because it’s intentional misconduct."

The motion was denied, with the trial having now been in progress for nearly two months.

Glanville, notably, is the same judge who said that Thug's lyrics could be used as evidence in the case. For more on why this has been a frequently discussed cause for concern for artists and beyond, see here.