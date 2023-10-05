Drake Says 21 Savage Finally Got His Green Card on "8AM in Charlotte" (UPDATE)

UPDATED: 10/6/23, 11:12 p.m. ET: 21 Savage isn't wasting any time traveling across the country now that he's able to do so as Drake mentioned on "8AM in Charlotte" off his new album, For All The Dogs.

According to TMZ, the Slaugther Gang boss has traveled to Toronto for the last two scheduled shows on Drizzy's It's All A Blur Tour. The concerts will be taking place on Friday and Saturday at the Scotiabank Arena and it'll be 21's first time out the country in quite some time.

See original story below.

On Drake's surprise new single "8AM in Charlotte," the rapper revealed his Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage has apparently sorted his immigration issues.

In the latest entry of his timestamp series of songs, which arrived alongside a video starring Drizzy's son Adonis, the Canadian superstar shouts out his It's All a Blur tourmate and offers an update on his immigration status. "Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate," he raps. "Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian."