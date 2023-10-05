Drake Says 21 Savage Finally Got His Green Card on "8AM in Charlotte" (UPDATE)

UPDATED: 10/6/23, 11:12 p.m. ET: 21 Savage isn't wasting any time traveling across the country now that he's able to do so as Drake mentioned on "8AM in Charlotte" off his new album, For All The Dogs.
According to TMZ, the Slaugther Gang boss has traveled to Toronto for the last two scheduled shows on Drizzy's It's All A Blur Tour. The concerts will be taking place on Friday and Saturday at the Scotiabank Arena and it'll be 21's first time out the country in quite some time.
See original story below.
On Drake's surprise new single "8AM in Charlotte," the rapper revealed his Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage has apparently sorted his immigration issues.
In the latest entry of his timestamp series of songs, which arrived alongside a video starring Drizzy's son Adonis, the Canadian superstar shouts out his It's All a Blur tourmate and offers an update on his immigration status. "Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate," he raps. "Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian."
TMZ verified Drake's claim by calling the Dekalb County clerk, who said his immigration case was closed.
Due to his immigration status, 21 Savage was forced to skip several It's All a Blur tour stops because he couldn't legally travel outside of the United States. Travis Scott filled in for the Atlanta rapper, who immigrated to the city from the United Kingdom when he was seven. The timing couldn't be better, either, as fans will find out if Savage has gotten his green card for sure when the It's All a Blur Tour comes to Drake's hometown of Toronto on Friday and Saturday. The shows will also coincide with the arrival of Drake's highly-anticipated new album, For All the Dogs.
21 Savage was born in London but moved to the United States as a child, which was revealed when he was arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in February 2019. When the case was still pending, he was unable to travel outside of the United States but was free to travel within the country.
He recently referenced his immigration status in the track "By Chance," a collaboration with British rapper Giggs. "When I get my Grreen Card, I'm goin' straight to Brixton (On God)," he raps near the end of his verse, referring to the famous south London borough. His case met a bump in the road last year due to a separate criminal case causing a delay. ICE alleged that he tried to throw away an empty bottle of codeine during his arrest. A handgun was also found in the vehicle he was riding in, but he wasn't charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm until January 2022.