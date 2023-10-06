J. Cole Says He Still Wants a Song With YoungBoy Never Broke Again on Drake Collab “First Person Shooter”

In the third verse, Cole mentions YoungBoy Never Broke Again, specifically that he still wants to do a song with him despite recent events. Namely, YoungBoy called Cole "a ho" and claimed he "played it cold like he was gon' do a feature" in his "Fuck the Industry Pt. 2" track earlier this year.

Some fans were convinced that Cole had responded by dissing YoungBoy on the recently released Lil Yachty track "The Secret Recipe," but Cole's manager, Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad, quickly pushed back against any such talk.

"I’m pretty sure this is [cap]," he said in a tweet shared last week. "Not sure how y’all heard that cole verse and put that together, impressive."

In Drake's "First Person Shooter," Cole notes how “thirsty” people are to place him in feuds:

"N****s so thirsty to put me in beef Dissectin' my words and start lookin' too deep I look at the tweets and start suckin' my teeth I'm lettin' it rock 'cause I love the mystique I still wanna get me a song with YB Can't trust everything that you saw on IG"

Production on the new track is handled by Vinylz, Boi-1da, OZ, Tay Keith, Coleman, and FNZ. Hear it above. For the "Summer Games" sequel denier's full Dogs experience, listen here.

During his Table for One special that aired at 3 a.m. ET on Friday morning, mere hours before the Dogs rollout, Drake called his and Cole’s work together “fourth quarter magic” and thanked fans for following him on his artistic journey for so many years.

‌“I just got out the studio. Fourth quarter magic, me and Cole went crazy,” he said. “Me and Cole went crazy. Shoutout J. Cole. For all the Dogs. October 6. We’re here. I’m very very proud and I’m very, very grateful that any of you are still interested in what The Boy’s got to say.”

Drake continued, “We’re home. The album drop is dropping on the sixth of October. I finished the sixth song on the album tonight, which is me and J. Cole. Homecoming shows back to back. I haven't performed for my city in too long… I can’t wait to show you how much I’ve missed you and how much I love you.”

As fans already know, Drake and Cole have been seen together a lot recently. At Cole's Dreamville Festival earlier this year, he brought out Drake as a surprise guest. Meanwhile, Drake did the same with Cole at a recent stop on his and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur tour.