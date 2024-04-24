Diddy’s Alleged 'Mule' Hit With Felony Drug Possession Charge After Miami Arrest

A man previously accused of being Diddy’s "mule" has now been charged with felony drug possession.

Wednesday, TMZ reported that Brendan Paul, 25, had been charged with one count of felony drug possession in connection with his arrest in Miami in March. When reached for comment by Complex, Paul’s lawyer confirmed his client’s not guilty plea.

"We entered Brendan’s plea of not guilty in Court today," Brian Bieber, attorney for Paul, said in an email. "We will be dealing with this case in the courtroom, not the court of public opinion."