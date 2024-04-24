Charlamagne Tha God Says Ye Is the 'Leader of the Legion of Lame' After Drake-Dissing "Like That" Remix

Charlamagne Tha God is arguing that the current rap war has now veered into "corny" territory following the recent diss, and associated remarks, from Ye.

During a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Ye’s "Like That" remix and The Download interview were both discussed, with Charlamagne using the opportunity to reflect on what he sees as sheer "jealousy and envy." Of particular interest to Charlamagne was Ye’s comments about everyone being "excited" and "energized" about "the elimination of Drake," with whom Ye has had issues for quite some time.

"[Ye] is the leader of the Legion of Lame, okay?" Charlamagne said. "What a hating ass human. Like, what type of man sits around and says we were all energized by the elimination of another man? This man is so miserable and has never dealt with whatever hurt and pain he’s feeling and he just wants to project it onto other people."

In fact, Charlamagne added, he’s personally no longer interested in hearing more from Kendrick Lamar, whose original "Like That" verse kicked off Drake’s "20-v-1" battle.

"Don’t you be a part of the Legion of Lame, Kendrick. Okay?" Charlamagne said. "Future, you neither. Run from [Ye]. Metro, what are you doing? All of y’all should be running from [Ye]. Have you not read The 48 Laws of Power? Avoid the unhappy and the unlucky. You can die from somebody else’s misery. [Ye] done made the whole thing corny. It was entertaining until he brought his jealous, envious ass into the picture. So lame."

From there, the Breakfast Club co-host pointed to Ye’s extensive history of "hating on Drake," including in his own interviews. As an example, Charlamagne alleged that Ye once told him that Drake and the late Virgil Abloh "took the culture from him" during a previous interview. However, according to Charlamagne, Ye had that portion edited out of the final version. Seemingly, Charlamagne is referencing this interview from 2018.

Meanwhile, Drake's "Push Ups" was recently given an official streaming release. See here to find out where the "Summer Games" sequel denier's track landed among Complex's ranking of all the 2024 rap war disses so far.