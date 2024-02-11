Cardi B Reflects on the Current State of Hip-Hop: 'I Just Feel Like People Just Don't Know What They Want'

Cardi B has faith in the current state of hip-hop despite the widespread criticism of the genre in recent years.

During a conversation with the Hollywood Reporter, which was shared on social media Friday, Cardi expressed optimism when asked to share her thoughts about where hip-hop finds itself in 2024.

“People keep saying like, ‘Oh, the state of hip-hop is bad right now, blah, blah, blah,'" she explained. “I don’t think it’s bad right now; I just feel like people just don’t know what they want.”

The Bronx rapper added, “I feel like social media is running too much, so I just feel like just keep doing you, fuck what people got to say.”