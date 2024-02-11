Cardi B Reflects on the Current State of Hip-Hop: 'I Just Feel Like People Just Don't Know What They Want'

Cardi B has faith in the current state of hip-hop despite the widespread criticism of the genre in recent years.
During a conversation with the Hollywood Reporter, which was shared on social media Friday, Cardi expressed optimism when asked to share her thoughts about where hip-hop finds itself in 2024.
“People keep saying like, ‘Oh, the state of hip-hop is bad right now, blah, blah, blah,'" she explained. “I don’t think it’s bad right now; I just feel like people just don’t know what they want.”
The Bronx rapper added, “I feel like social media is running too much, so I just feel like just keep doing you, fuck what people got to say.”
Cardi's comments differ from many of her peers, who in recent months haven't shied away from voicing their frustration with the current rap game. Granted, it's not only aging rappers who've been vocal about their distaste with today's rap scene.
Back in November, Lil Yachty criticized the genre's current landscape during a conversation at Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians event in Brooklyn.
“Hip-hop is in a terrible place,” Boat said. “The state of hip-hop right now is a lot of imitation. It’s a lot of quick, low-quality music being put out. It’s a lot less risk-taking, it’s a lot less originality…People are too safe now. Everyone is so safe. I rather take the risk than take the L."