Bhad Bhabie Says Estranged Boyfriend Is 'Going to Get the Help He Needs' After Alleging Abuse, Sharing Video

Content warning: This article contains discussions of, and images related to, alleged abuse.
Bhad Bhabie says Le Vaughn, with whom she shares a child, is "going to get the help he needs" after he was accused of physical abuse in a series of Instagram updates.
A brief clip presumably captured via a doorbell camera seemingly showed Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, being struck by her previously estranged boyfriend and forced to the ground. Bregoli also shared photos of a black eye.
"This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!" the 21-year-old wrote in a Stories update. "Say whatever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy." In another update, she said that she and Vaughn "ain’t been together" since May.
In a follow-up message, seen below, Bregoli said that Vaughn is "going to get the help he needs" after she went public with the allegations.
"My point in sharing this wasn’t to attack him," Bregoli said. "It was for him to see what he does is wrong and [to] take accountability and make a real change."
The above posts appeared to have been removed shortly after they were shared this weekend. Still live on Bregoli's Stories as of Monday morning was a reshared post from the @greatness account that read, "I used to tolerate a lot because I didn’t want to lose people, but now I realize those aren’t my people. Set boundaries." She also shared a photo of her and LV's child, Kali Love.
Complex has reached out to Bhad Bhabie's reps for comment. This story may be updated.
News of Bregoli’s pregnancy was first confirmed by the "Gucci Flip Flops" artist last December. By March, she had given birth, later sharing photos of her and LV's daughter to commemorate Mother’s Day.