Bhad Bhabie Says Estranged Boyfriend Is 'Going to Get the Help He Needs' After Alleging Abuse, Sharing Video

Content warning: This article contains discussions of, and images related to, alleged abuse.

Bhad Bhabie says Le Vaughn, with whom she shares a child, is "going to get the help he needs" after he was accused of physical abuse in a series of Instagram updates.

A brief clip presumably captured via a doorbell camera seemingly showed Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, being struck by her previously estranged boyfriend and forced to the ground. Bregoli also shared photos of a black eye.

"This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!" the 21-year-old wrote in a Stories update. "Say whatever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy." In another update, she said that she and Vaughn "ain’t been together" since May.