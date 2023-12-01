Bhad Bhabie Announces She's Pregnant

Not long after she was spotted with a baby bump by paparazzi, rapper and OnlyFans creator Bhad Bhabie has confirmed she's expecting her first child.
In a post on Instagram without a caption, Bhad Bhabie shared two photos posing in front of a mirror. The 20-year-old recently wiped her account, with the only other image on her page showing her hanging out at a basketball game with boyfriend Le Vaughn, who is presumably the father of her child.
Bhad Bhabie, a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli, was recently asked if she was pregnant while out in Beverly Hills with Le Vaughn. She remained quiet when paparazzi approached her, indicating she perhaps wasn't ready to announce the news. She has yet to reveal how far along she is, or the sex of her child.
This story is being updated.