Bhad Bhabie Announces She's Pregnant

Not long after she was spotted with a baby bump by paparazzi, rapper and OnlyFans creator Bhad Bhabie has confirmed she's expecting her first child.

In a post on Instagram without a caption, Bhad Bhabie shared two photos posing in front of a mirror. The 20-year-old recently wiped her account, with the only other image on her page showing her hanging out at a basketball game with boyfriend Le Vaughn, who is presumably the father of her child.