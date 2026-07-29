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Afroman Takes Legal Action Against Former Ohio Sergeant Behind Failed Defamation Suit

Afroman alerted fans to the newly filed legal action on his 52nd birthday.

Afroman performing, wearing a red, white, and blue stars and stripes outfit, holding a goblet with a matching design, and sunglasses.
Image via Getty/Jason Koerner

Afroman, who turned 52 on Tuesday (July 28), celebrated his birthday by alerting the world to his decision to take legal action against a former Adams County Sheriff’s Office sergeant.

As you’ll no doubt recall, the “Because I Got High” hitmaker found himself at the center of a lengthy legal saga earlier this year, ultimately coming out on top against the Ohio deputies who raided his home in 2022. The raid was followed by some much-discussed songs of mockery from Afroman, leading to him being accused of defamation. Upon emerging victorious against such claims in March, he declared the moment a victory for freedom of speech at large.

Now, Afroman is suing Brian Newland, clarified in reports as an ex-sergeant for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

“HAPPY OFFICIAL BIRTHDAY TO ME,” Afroman, who also directed his followers to a new song, wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “And for my birthday present, I’m suing the police officer who stole my $400, then had the audacity to sue me for $1,500,000 dollars.”

In court documents filled July 27 and viewed by Complex, Afroman references the defendant’s previous filing of a civil suit against him alleging, among other things, defamation. This suit, Afroman argues, was “frivolous” in nature, resulting in him suffering “reputational harm.”

“Defendant’s conduct in filing and prosecuting the frivolous lawsuit willful, wanton, and malicious,” the suit argues, adding that Afroman endured economic damages of more than $25,000.

Specific claims made in the Grammy-nominated artist’s suit include malicious prosecution, abuse of process, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and tortious interference with contract. He’s seeking damages, attorney’s fees and costs, and lost wages.

Elaborating on the emotional distress component of his claims, Afroman, through his lawyers, said the legal ordeal led to him experiencing “anxiety” and “sleeplessness,” with the blame placed squarely on Newland.

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