Fat Joe's Legal Team Accuses Opposing Attorney of Fake AI-Generated Citations in Defamation Case

Fat Joe's legal team is going after opposing counsel Tyrone Blackburn for allegedly packing a court filing with AI-generated ghost citations.

The brief, obtained by Complex, flags seventeen instances where Blackburn allegedly cited case law that either doesn't exist or twists the actual holdings of real rulings. The rapper’s team alleges Blackburn’s motion to oppose in the defamation case is riddled with fabrications, and are demanding he face consequences.

Fat Joe’s lawyers want Blackburn to finally face the music (no pun intended). "It is time, once and for all, for Blackburn to be sanctioned for his flagrant disregard of his duties and responsibilities to the court in fabricating and intentionally misconstruing legal authority."

This isn't the first time Blackburn has faced such accusations from Fat Joe. Last September, Joe’s legal team accused him of relying on AI-generated citations so that the defamation case could be dropped.

In a separate case involving pastor T.D. Jakes, U.S. District Judge William Stickman ordered Blackburn to pay more than $76,000 in legal fees after his filings were found to include AI-generated citations and false claims. Stickman called the conduct "clear ethical violations of the highest order."