Diddy Will Not Be Attending 2024 Grammys Following Abuse Allegations

Diddy will not be attending the 2024 Grammys amid the sexual abuse claims levied against over the last few months.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a representative for the mogul confirmed he will not be attending the ceremony this year. Diddy’s latest studio album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, is nominated for Best Progressive R&B album, his first nomination as a solo artist in two decades.

In total, Diddy has been nominated 14 times and won three Grammys throughout his career. The news of his absence at this year’s show came after several women accused him of sexual assault.

Diddy has seen a number of companies sever their ties with him, including Hulu which was working on a series centered around the Bad Boy Records founder and his seven children. In late November, after the first three allegations were publicized, Diddy also stepped down as chairman of his television network Revolt.

The first woman to speak out was Cassie when she hit Diddy with a lawsuit alleging that he emotionally and sexually abused her over the course of their 10-year relationship. The lawsuit was settled one day later, but Diddy denied any wrongdoing through his lawyer.

Diddy broke his silence last month with a statement that read, "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he wrote. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”