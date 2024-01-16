50 Cent on Diddy Skipping Grammys Ceremony Amid Assault Allegations: 'Puff I Think You Should Go… LMAO’

50 Cent isn’t letting a single Diddy headline pass him by without offering some commentary of his own.

The latest example of this sees the Power executive producer responding to news that Diddy would indeed be skipping the upcoming Grammys ceremony following abuse allegations. Diddy’s The Love Album: Off the Grid is nominated this year for Best Progressive R&B Album; however, his reps recently confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that he would not be in attendance.

“Wait puff I think you should go,” 50 wrote on Instagram this week, as seen below. “[T]hey not gonna give you no trophy LMAO get the fvck outta here.”