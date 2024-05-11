Quavo and Lana Del Rey Tease Upcoming Collaboration

Quavo and Lana were also spotted hanging out at V12 restaurant in Atlanta earlier this week. The collaboration seems unlikely, but it's not as far-fetched as one may think. Earlier this year, Quavo and Lana Del Ray made a joint appearance at a pre-Grammys party. They were also seen riding together to an event at The Fleur Room in West Hollywood, California.

Quavo has been rather busy lately with Chris Brown, who dissed him over his alleged relationship with Karrueche Tran. The two traded diss songs, and Karruche chimed in to keep her name out of the mix and set the record straight.

"I don't feel. It is what it is. I'm living my life," she said, in response to the question of how she felt about the diss tracks. "Working, paying my bills, taking time for myself and that's all that matters. Whatever else is going on, I ain't got nothing to do with it. I'm living a peaceful life. That's all I want."

She continued, "I just don't want any parts, I just want peace and happiness. I want to work and thrive."