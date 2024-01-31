Kanye West Says He's a Fan of Rising Dallas Artist 4Batz

Rising Dallas talent 4Batz has already attracted some major attention, including from the artist formerly known as Kanye West.
In a recent run-in with paparazzi around the time of his appearance at Charlie Wilson's Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood on Monday, January 29, Ye was quickly asked if there's any artists" impressing" him right now, specifically when it comes to new talents. "4Batz," he replied
This isn't the first time Ye and 4Batz have been connected. The buzzy Dallas native, who shared his first two songs late last year, appeared to get a co-sign from Ye earlier this month after he shared a photo and a video showing him on a FaceTime call with him. "I was just sleeping onna floor, n now I'm onna phone wit ye y'all n***as can't tell me nun," he captioned the post.
4Batz has been getting a lot of attention very quickly thanks to his songs "act i: stickerz '99'" and "act ii: date @ 8." His smooth, pitched-up R&B has drawn comparisons to The-Dream and Brent Faiyaz among others. Other artists beyond Ye have taken note, too, and he's already gotten co-signs from SZA and Timbaland.
Ye's latest interaction with the paparazzi went down a lot better than another one he had with a TMZ reporter who asked him if his purported wife Bianca Censori has "free will" following reports that the couple temporarily split following an intervention from her friends, who were concerned.
“Don’t come asking me that dumb ass shit, I’m a person,” he said after being approached by the reporter with the question about whether he's "controlling" her. “You think ‘cause you a white woman that you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb ass shit like that? Ask me about my wife?” He snatched her wife during the encounter