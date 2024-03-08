Drake Hops on 4batz's "Act II: Date @ 8" Remix

4batz just received a major co-sign.

The rising artist started making waves last year with the release of “Act II: Date @ 8,” a viral R&B single that premiered back in mid-December. The song has since entered the Hot 100 chart, and reached No. 7 and No. 23 on the Hot R&B Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts, respectively.

On Friday, March 8, the Dallas-born artist gave the track another wind when he unleashed its official remix featuring the 6 God himself, Drake. Drizzy confirmed the collaboration on social media this week shortly after 4batz revealed a remix was on the way. The OVO boss posted an Instagram Story that tagged 4batz and his longtime friend/producer Noah “40” Shebib.