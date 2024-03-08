Drake Hops on 4batz's "Act II: Date @ 8" Remix

4batz just received a major co-sign.
The rising artist started making waves last year with the release of “Act II: Date @ 8,” a viral R&B single that premiered back in mid-December. The song has since entered the Hot 100 chart, and reached No. 7 and No. 23 on the Hot R&B Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts, respectively.
On Friday, March 8, the Dallas-born artist gave the track another wind when he unleashed its official remix featuring the 6 God himself, Drake. Drizzy confirmed the collaboration on social media this week shortly after 4batz revealed a remix was on the way. The OVO boss posted an Instagram Story that tagged 4batz and his longtime friend/producer Noah “40” Shebib.
4batz also posted a video that showed him and his crew listening to the remix alongside Drake.
“This Friday,” he captioned the Instagram.
Fans had been hoping for a 4batz x 6 God collaboration since January when Timbaland praised “Date @ 8” and suggested Drake get on the remix. Weeks later, Drake was spotted hanging out with 4batz during a tour stop. Although the clip didn’t capture the details of their conversation, it was clear that they were both big fans of each other.
You can stream the “Date @ 8” remix now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.
Drizzy and Timbaland aren’t the only hip-hop stars who have co-signed 4batz. The Dallas artist has also received love from SZA, who described his From the Block performance as “too hard,” as well as the polarizing rapper Kanye West. Back in January, 4batz shared a clip and screenshot of his FaceTime call with Ye; but again, it’s unclear what the two were discussing.
“I was just sleeping onna floor, n now I’m onna phone wit ye,” he captioned the post, “yall n***as can’t tell me nun.”