Best New Artists

High school is said to be the best years of your life, and this seems to be ringing true for 17-year-old singer Chenayder. With only a handful of singles and one EP under her belt, the Orlando, Florida native already boasts a co-sign from her idol Tyler, the Creator as well as studio sessions with Smino and MAVI. “It was cool to work with such talented individuals in the same room. I can't wait for you to hear what we came up with,” she teases.

Partly thanks to frequent use of her school hall pass to sneak to the bathroom to record TikToks, Chenayder garnered attention for her 2022 indie-pop breakout song “Fall.” Not only is she a junior in high school, she is also a student of '50s and '60s pop music, emulating groups like “The Four Freshman, Anita Kerr Singers, and also Doris Day who were direct inspirations to me,” she says. Borrowing harmonic elements from those artists, Chenayder often personalizes them by stacking her vocals and blending them with either uptempo breakbeats (“Strawberry Perfume”) or reflective piano chords (“Goodbye”). “I wanted to combine that with something that felt more modern, more me,” she explains.

Her debut EP Blue Oblivion was released last year and is a six-song melting pot of her whimsically somber capabilities. Lyrically, Chenayder is wise beyond her years, singing as if she’s lived many lives full of heartbreak and disappointment. She describes her music as “vintage and sorrowful,” and her flirty, latest offering, “For One Last Time,” is a testament to her nostalgia-infused sound.

As for the future, school is Chenayder’s main priority and she doesn’t seem concerned with a fast-track into the spotlight. “First I need to get through the school year but I’m planning to release an EP for sure,” she shares regarding her plans for this year. “Beyond that, I'm just going with the flow of things, living my life and seeing where creativity leads me."—Cydney Lee