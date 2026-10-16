Music

Karol G Drops Video for "BbY WOW"

The smash hit song now has visuals.

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Karol G’s giant hit “BbY WOW” has already topped charts, wowed critics (including ours), and taken over TikTok. Now there’s one more step on its way to continued world domination: an official music video.

On Thursday (Oct. 15), a video for the Judeline and Rusowsky-featuring hit dropped on Karol G’s YouTube. Billed as “BbY WOW (Live From New York),” it contains footage from the star’s September show at MetLife Stadium (which is actually in New Jersey, but let’s not be sticklers). Judeline and Rusowsky were both on hand for the performance, which culminated in a fireworks display, visible in the clip.

Check out the video above.

Karol has been making plenty of big moves lately. Her most recent album No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto, which contains “BbY WOW,” also has a duet with Drake. She recalled to Popcast how it all went down.

"I love him singing in Spanish and he does it so good that when I presented the song to him, he was like, 'Should I do like a verse in English or something?'" Karol said in an interview earlier this month. "And it was like, 'You should do it in Spanish. You sound so good in Spanish.'"

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