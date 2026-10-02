Music

Jay-Z Can Attempt to Restart His Lawsuit Against Tony Buzbee, Says Appeals Court

The court made a small but important addition to its ruling from last month.

Jay-Z is seen at the premiere of "Jay-Z" in 8 on September 13, 2026 in New York City.
(Photo by BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Jay-Z gained a small but potentially significant legal victory this week in his long-running legal battle with attorney Tony Buzbee, a battle that traces back to Buzbee’s representation of a woman who accused Jay of sexual assault and later recanted.

On Thursday (Oct. 1), a California appeals court amended an earlier decision that the rap icon could not sue Buzbee again, after a suit he’d filed against the attorney for defamation and extortion had been dismissed last year.

The appeals court said that, while they weren’t changing their mind, they would allow a lower court to order discovery and “reconsider[] its prior ruling based on any new evidence, should the court deem it appropriate.”

In late 2024, Buzbee represented a Jane Doe who filed a lawsuit claiming she had been raped by Diddy and Jay at an afterparty following the 2000 Video Music Awards.

That November, Jay in turn sued Buzbee for extortion, and later sought permission from a judge to add a defamation claim.

In February of 2025, Jane Doe’s case was dismissed voluntarily — a move that Hov cited when making his case to be allowed to sue Buzbee for defamation.

The latest blockbuster piece of evidence in the case happened late last month, when Jane Doe issued a statement apologizing for her “false” allegations.

“My allegations that Shawn Carter raped me or otherwise sexually assaulted me were false,” her statement read, in part. “I have never met Mr. Carter. Mr. Carter never engaged in any inappropriate conduct toward me whatsoever. There is no truth to any of my claims against Mr. Carter.”

Jay’s attorney argued that this new evidence should allow him to restart his case against Buzbee, which, as mentioned, had been dismissed last year. While that did not happen, the new ruling means a door remains open for the case to potentially start again, if a trial court agrees.

“We are pleased that the Court of Appeal has invited us to ask the Superior Court to order discovery and reconsider its prior ruling based on the recent declaration from Ms. Doe,” Jeremy Rosen, Jay’s attorney, said in a statement to Billboard. “We intend to proceed with that application as soon jurisdiction is returned to the Superior Court.”

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NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Jay-Z is seen at the premier of "Jay-Z" in 8 on September 13, 2026 in New York City. The parents of 19-year-old Texas A&M student Brianna Aguilera, Stephanie Rodriguez and Manual Aguilar listen during a press conference at the Buzbee Law Firm. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents Aguilera's parents, said Wednesday they believe the case requires deeper examination.
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PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: Jay-Z wears a black leather jacket with Louis Vuitton monogram logo print, a white t-shirt ; Beyoncé Knowles / Beyonce wears a cowboy hat, a burgundy faux fur fluff coat on one shoulder, a blue denim shirt, during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 16: (L-R) Defense Attorneys Mitch Little, Tony Buzbee,and Dan Cogdell wait together ahead of former Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial at the Texas State Capitol on September 16, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The trial comes to a close today after a 10-day hearing over allegations that Paxton abused public office with false statements, bribery, and abusing public trust.
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