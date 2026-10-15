NAV Turns His Viral Bowling Meme Into a T-Shirt: Now Available on Complex

NAV has a new piece of official merch in circulation, and the When They Least Expect It Tee is open for preorder now on Complex. The black shirt carries screen-printed graphics on both the front and the back.

How to Buy the NAV “When They Least Expect It” T-Shirt

NAV became XO's first official signee in 2016 and has since built a catalog with more than 11 billion global streams and 11 million RIAA-certified units, including four Gold albums and three No. 1 records in Bad Habits, Good Intentions, and Demons Protected By Angels. The shirt lands in the middle of one of his busier stretches, following the Young Thug collaboration "Trimski," the Quavo track "Mutt" in May, and the Tokyo-shot "CURB." He also served as special guest on Young Thug's New Generation Tour, whose U.S. leg ran from September 1 in Rogers, Arkansas, through October 4 in Inglewood, California.