Cadillac and Sporty & Rich Team Up for a Limited US Open Collection

Cadillac and Sporty & Rich are launching an eight-piece limited-edition capsule collection called Cadillac Racquet Club x Sporty & Rich.

Announcing the project ahead of the 2026 US Open, the collaboration is said to pair Cadillac's design heritage and modern luxury with the vintage athletic leisure aesthetic of Sporty & Rich.

Inspired by the traditional visual language of racquet clubs and the timeless style of tennis and Americana, the collection spans apparel and accessories using an elevated country-club palette, subtle tennis motifs, and exclusive co-branding designed to move seamlessly from the court to everyday life, according to a press release.