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Cadillac and Sporty & Rich Team Up for a Limited US Open Collection

A navy crewneck is the first piece from the limited co-branded drop tied to the 2026 US Open.

A woman in sunglasses poses by a blue car, wearing a white shirt and navy skirt on the left, and a navy shirt with jeans on the right.
Image courtesy of Cadillac and Sporty & Rich

Cadillac and Sporty & Rich are launching an eight-piece limited-edition capsule collection called Cadillac Racquet Club x Sporty & Rich.

Announcing the project ahead of the 2026 US Open, the collaboration is said to pair Cadillac's design heritage and modern luxury with the vintage athletic leisure aesthetic of Sporty & Rich.

Inspired by the traditional visual language of racquet clubs and the timeless style of tennis and Americana, the collection spans apparel and accessories using an elevated country-club palette, subtle tennis motifs, and exclusive co-branding designed to move seamlessly from the court to everyday life, according to a press release.

The collection officially launches on Thursday (August 20) via sportyandrich.com and merchandise.cadillac.com, with prices ranging from $70 to $250 and sizes ranging from XS to XL.

Specific pieces detailed in the release include a navy Cadillac Racquet Club x Sporty & Rich Hat for $70 in one size fits all, a white Tamia Hoodie for $250, a navy Franko Gym Short for $120, a navy and white Atlas Tee for $80, and the navy Payton Crewneck for $200.

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