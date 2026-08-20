Cadillac and Sporty & Rich Team Up for a Limited US Open Collection

Cadillac and Sporty & Rich are launching an eight-piece limited-edition capsule collection called Cadillac Racquet Club x Sporty & Rich.
Announcing the project ahead of the 2026 US Open, the collaboration is said to pair Cadillac's design heritage and modern luxury with the vintage athletic leisure aesthetic of Sporty & Rich.
Inspired by the traditional visual language of racquet clubs and the timeless style of tennis and Americana, the collection spans apparel and accessories using an elevated country-club palette, subtle tennis motifs, and exclusive co-branding designed to move seamlessly from the court to everyday life, according to a press release.
The collection officially launches on Thursday (August 20) via sportyandrich.com and merchandise.cadillac.com, with prices ranging from $70 to $250 and sizes ranging from XS to XL.
Specific pieces detailed in the release include a navy Cadillac Racquet Club x Sporty & Rich Hat for $70 in one size fits all, a white Tamia Hoodie for $250, a navy Franko Gym Short for $120, a navy and white Atlas Tee for $80, and the navy Payton Crewneck for $200.