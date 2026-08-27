Music

The Best Drake Vinyl and CDs Available Now on Complex

From chart-topping joint projects to landmark solo pressings, here are the best physical releases available to buy in Complex's Drake collection.

A collection of album covers and vinyl records, including images of diamonds, a snowy scene with two towers, and portraits of artists.
complex.com/shop

Drake’s discography tracks the defining sound of modern hip-hop and R&B over the last fifteen years. Essential joint albums with Future, 21 Savage, and PARTYNEXTDOOR sit alongside classic solo records, bringing major collector value through multi-LP gatefold sets, custom color variants, and extended photo zines. The six entries below represent the best Drake vinyl and CD releases available on Complex right now, giving his iconic discography a permanent home on your shelf.

Shop for Drake on Complex

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake - $ome $exy $ongs 4 U - LP (Translucent Red)

Price: $40
How To Buy: Shop DrakePARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake - $ome $exy $ongs 4 U - LP (Translucent Red) on Complex

This collaborative project between PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake receives an elevated physical release on OVO Sound. Pressed across four sides of translucent red vinyl, the 21-track LP includes standout cuts like "CN TOWER," "NOKIA," and "DIE TRYING." The physical package goes beyond standard vinyl drops by including an exclusive 12-page photo zine packaged inside the jacket.

Scorpion [2 LP]

Price: $38
How To Buy: Shop DrakeScorpion [2 LP] on Complex

Drake’s 2018 double album remains one of the highest-streaming records in history, spawning three Billboard No. 1 singles: "God's Plan," "Nice for What," and "In My Feelings." This physical edition spreads all 25 tracks across four sides of heavyweight black vinyl. Housed in a durable gatefold jacket, it provides a clean, full-scale listening experience for his largest solo project.

Advertisement

Views [2 LP]

Price: $38
How To Buy: Shop DrakeViews [2 LP] on Complex

Certified 8x platinum, 2016’s Views marked Drake’s full transition into global pop-culture dominance. The double-LP vinyl pressing contains all 20 tracks—including "One Dance," "Controlla," and "Hotline Bling" included as a bonus track on Side D. The release comes packaged in a full-bleed gatefold sleeve featuring the iconic CN Tower cover art.

What A Time To Be Alive [LP]

Price: $28
How To Buy: Shop DrakeWhat A Time To Be Alive [LP] on Complex

Recorded in a whirlwind six-day session in Atlanta with Metro Boomin handling production, this 2015 mixtape stands as one of the defining joint projects of the trap era. Anchored by the smash single "Jumpman," the standard black vinyl release puts all 11 high-energy tracks onto a single disc, offering a tight, nostalgia-heavy spin from a peak era for both artists.

Advertisement

Drake - Take Care Edited Deluxe Edition CD

Price: $18
How To Buy: Shop DrakeDrake - Take Care Edited Deluxe Edition CD on Complex

The 2011 sophomore album that cemented Drake’s signature mix of rap and R&B gets a physical home in this Deluxe Edition CD. The disc includes two bonus tracks alongside a heavy guest roster featuring André 3000, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Rick Ross. It offers a compact, permanent format for one of the most influential albums of the early 2010s.

Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss CD

Price: $14
How To Buy: Shop DrakeDrake & 21 Savage - Her Loss CD on Complex

Drake and 21 Savage’s 2022 collaborative album brought a sharper, more aggressive rap focus to both artists' catalogs. The 16-track CD includes hits like "Rich Flex," "Major Distribution," and "Spin Bout U." At $14, it’s an accessible jewel-case addition for collectors building out a modern physical music library.

Shop for Drake on Complex

Advertisement

Related Stories

Drake performing, wearing a black shirt and a diamond necklace, holding a microphone against a blue background.
Music

The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked

Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.

Zach Frydenlund83 days ago
A blue-toned abstract collage featuring a partial face of a woman smiling and various textured elements and patterns combining Drake's album covers.
Music

Make a Perfect 10-Track Drake Album With Songs From 'Iceman,' 'Habibti,' and 'Maid of Honour'

The charts are currently dominated by Drake after his release of three new albums.

Trace William Cowen92 days ago
A stylized green-toned image of a man wearing glasses, a jacket, and a serious expression.
Music

The Best Rap Albums of 2026 So Far

These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo22 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJim Jones Says He'll 'Never' Reunite With Max B: 'Get That Out of Here'
2
Pop CultureRemembering the Celebrities Who Died in 2026
3
Pop CultureCardi B Goes off on Lindsay Clancy, Calls for Justice for Her Dead Children
4
StyleUGG and Willy Chavarria Drop Debut Capsule With Star-Studded '90s-Inspired Campaign
5
StyleCardi B Credits Raven-Symoné as Her Childhood Style Inspiration
6
BetsWho is Alex Eala Playing in the US Open?

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App