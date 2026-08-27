The Best Drake Vinyl and CDs Available Now on Complex

Price: $28

How To Buy: Shop Drake → What A Time To Be Alive [LP] on Complex

Recorded in a whirlwind six-day session in Atlanta with Metro Boomin handling production, this 2015 mixtape stands as one of the defining joint projects of the trap era. Anchored by the smash single "Jumpman," the standard black vinyl release puts all 11 high-energy tracks onto a single disc, offering a tight, nostalgia-heavy spin from a peak era for both artists.