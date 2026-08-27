The Best Drake Vinyl and CDs Available Now on Complex

Drake’s discography tracks the defining sound of modern hip-hop and R&B over the last fifteen years. Essential joint albums with Future, 21 Savage, and PARTYNEXTDOOR sit alongside classic solo records, bringing major collector value through multi-LP gatefold sets, custom color variants, and extended photo zines. The six entries below represent the best Drake vinyl and CD releases available on Complex right now, giving his iconic discography a permanent home on your shelf.
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PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake - $ome $exy $ongs 4 U - LP (Translucent Red)
Price: $40
How To Buy: Shop Drake → PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake - $ome $exy $ongs 4 U - LP (Translucent Red) on Complex
This collaborative project between PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake receives an elevated physical release on OVO Sound. Pressed across four sides of translucent red vinyl, the 21-track LP includes standout cuts like "CN TOWER," "NOKIA," and "DIE TRYING." The physical package goes beyond standard vinyl drops by including an exclusive 12-page photo zine packaged inside the jacket.
Scorpion [2 LP]
Price: $38
How To Buy: Shop Drake → Scorpion [2 LP] on Complex
Drake’s 2018 double album remains one of the highest-streaming records in history, spawning three Billboard No. 1 singles: "God's Plan," "Nice for What," and "In My Feelings." This physical edition spreads all 25 tracks across four sides of heavyweight black vinyl. Housed in a durable gatefold jacket, it provides a clean, full-scale listening experience for his largest solo project.
Views [2 LP]
Price: $38
How To Buy: Shop Drake → Views [2 LP] on Complex
Certified 8x platinum, 2016’s Views marked Drake’s full transition into global pop-culture dominance. The double-LP vinyl pressing contains all 20 tracks—including "One Dance," "Controlla," and "Hotline Bling" included as a bonus track on Side D. The release comes packaged in a full-bleed gatefold sleeve featuring the iconic CN Tower cover art.
What A Time To Be Alive [LP]
Price: $28
How To Buy: Shop Drake → What A Time To Be Alive [LP] on Complex
Recorded in a whirlwind six-day session in Atlanta with Metro Boomin handling production, this 2015 mixtape stands as one of the defining joint projects of the trap era. Anchored by the smash single "Jumpman," the standard black vinyl release puts all 11 high-energy tracks onto a single disc, offering a tight, nostalgia-heavy spin from a peak era for both artists.
Drake - Take Care Edited Deluxe Edition CD
Price: $18
How To Buy: Shop Drake → Drake - Take Care Edited Deluxe Edition CD on Complex
The 2011 sophomore album that cemented Drake’s signature mix of rap and R&B gets a physical home in this Deluxe Edition CD. The disc includes two bonus tracks alongside a heavy guest roster featuring André 3000, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Rick Ross. It offers a compact, permanent format for one of the most influential albums of the early 2010s.
Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss CD
Price: $14
How To Buy: Shop Drake → Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss CD on Complex
Drake and 21 Savage’s 2022 collaborative album brought a sharper, more aggressive rap focus to both artists' catalogs. The 16-track CD includes hits like "Rich Flex," "Major Distribution," and "Spin Bout U." At $14, it’s an accessible jewel-case addition for collectors building out a modern physical music library.