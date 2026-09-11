KOKO Meets COCO For A Special Night With Chanel

This year marks 125 years of KOKO, the widely loved live music institution known for creating major cultural experiences and core memories, and over the years, countless stars—from Grace Jones to Skepta—have graced its stage, cementing the venue as a nightlife staple.



On September, we headed down to the Camden venue for an exclusive Chanel affair called WHEN KOKO MET COCO. From the moment we stepped inside, everyone was dressed to the nines, with paparazzi outside capturing the stars and stylish folk in attendance, including the likes of Griff, Nia Smith and Joy Crookes. KOKO’s iconic centrepiece sign was transformed into COCO, a nod to Chanel’s nickname, while more COCO signage adorned the gorgeous Victorian theatre interior in celebration of the launch of the brand’s latest perfume, COCO MADEMOISELLE Crush Absolu. Released on August 19, the new scent is fun, fresh and alluring—three words that could just as easily describe the energy of last night.



The evening kicked off with immersive theatrical performances, choreographed dancers and set design inspired by traditional Parisian cafés, with the crowd also cheering on an enthralling dance number to Madonna’s “Hung Up”. There were plenty of opportunities to try the delicious perfume on the dancefloor, creating a whirlwind sensory experience. Once the doors had opened, so too had the world of KOKO and COCO. The evening was soundtracked by a stacked line-up of some of the most influential names in contemporary music, including Blue Lab Beats, who kicked off the evening, and Jacob Lusk, who performed a moving string of songs, including a version of Candi Staton’s timeless classic, “Young Hearts Run Free”—the featured track in the official COCO MADEMOISELLE Crush Absolu film.

There was more musical greatness from Lil Silva and Sampha going b2b, MJ Cole, John Glacier and Jayda G, who made a venue as expansive as KOKO feel like an intimate disco party in someone’s loft. The dancefloor was filled with people twirling into the late hours, bringing an incredible night to a fitting close. It was the perfect coming together of music, fragrance and fashion, celebrating the worlds of KOKO and COCO in unforgettable style.