Music

Trippie Redd Mansion Raid Suspect Braveone Jones Shot Two People, Cops Say

Police say surveillance footage shows Jones opening fire during an altercation involving Trippie Redd.

Braveone Jones with long dreadlocks and a beard, wearing a tan shirt, stands against a gray background.
Image via Broward Sheriff’s Office

New details have emerged about the shooting that led police to raid Trippie Redd's $8 million South Florida mansion earlier this week.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by TMZ, 25-year-old Braveone Jones, also known as BalloutDaDon, allegedly shot two men during a confrontation at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen in Miami on Sept. 15.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the restaurant and discovered a blood-covered white cross-body bag at the scene. Investigators later interviewed two men who had suffered gunshot wounds.

One of the alleged victims told authorities he was watching a football game at the restaurant when his cousin became involved in an altercation with Trippie Redd. The man claimed he attempted to intervene but was attacked by two unidentified individuals.

As the confrontation escalated, the man reportedly heard gunfire and attempted to flee before realizing he had been shot in the neck.

Investigators also reviewed surveillance footage that allegedly showed Trippie and Jones entering the restaurant together. Jones was reportedly carrying a white cross-body bag.

According to police, the footage captured Trippie fighting with one of the men before Jones allegedly retrieved a firearm from his bag and opened fire.

Authorities claim Jones shot one victim in the back and another in the neck before fleeing the restaurant with Trippie and their group.

The allegations surfaced days after Jones was arrested Tuesday (Oct. 6) during a multiagency raid at Trippie's mansion in Southwest Ranches, Florida.

Miami Police previously confirmed to Complex that Jones was taken into custody at the residence around 6 p.m. and faces two counts of attempted murder.

"The warrant was for 25-year-old Braveone Jones, who was located at the residence and taken into custody," a Miami Police representative told Complex on Wednesday (Oct. 7).

Booking records list two attempted second-degree murder charges against Jones, with bond reportedly set at $15,000 for each count.

Several law enforcement agencies participated in the operation, including Miami Police, Davie Police, Fort Lauderdale Police, Sunrise Police, the Broward Sheriff's Office, ATF and Plantation Police SWAT.

While the arrest warrant reportedly places Trippie at the scene of the September confrontation, authorities have not announced any charges against the rapper in connection with the shooting.

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