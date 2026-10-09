Trippie Redd Mansion Raid Suspect Braveone Jones Shot Two People, Cops Say

New details have emerged about the shooting that led police to raid Trippie Redd's $8 million South Florida mansion earlier this week.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by TMZ, 25-year-old Braveone Jones, also known as BalloutDaDon, allegedly shot two men during a confrontation at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen in Miami on Sept. 15.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the restaurant and discovered a blood-covered white cross-body bag at the scene. Investigators later interviewed two men who had suffered gunshot wounds.

One of the alleged victims told authorities he was watching a football game at the restaurant when his cousin became involved in an altercation with Trippie Redd. The man claimed he attempted to intervene but was attacked by two unidentified individuals.

As the confrontation escalated, the man reportedly heard gunfire and attempted to flee before realizing he had been shot in the neck.