Trippie Redd House Raid: Man Wanted for Attempted Murder Arrested by Police

More details are emerging about the massive police raid at Trippie Redd's South Florida mansion.

A man wanted in connection with a September shooting was arrested at the rapper's home on Tuesday, as first reported by TMZ. Miami Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Braveone Jones, who authorities say was wanted over a shooting outside Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen in Miami in September.

Cops reportedly found Jones, who is also known as BalloutDaDon, at Trippie's home around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Online booking records show attempted second-degree murder charges against Jones, with bond reportedly set at $15,000 on each count. He has also appeared on livestreams in the past, including with streamer N3on.

The arrest comes after Trippie's distinctive all-black mansion was swarmed by law enforcement Tuesday as officers executed a search warrant. The rapper reportedly purchased the property for $8 million.