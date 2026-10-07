Trippie Redd House Raid: Man Wanted for Attempted Murder Arrested by Police

More details are emerging about the massive police raid at Trippie Redd's South Florida mansion.
A man wanted in connection with a September shooting was arrested at the rapper's home on Tuesday, as first reported by TMZ. Miami Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Braveone Jones, who authorities say was wanted over a shooting outside Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen in Miami in September.
Cops reportedly found Jones, who is also known as BalloutDaDon, at Trippie's home around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Online booking records show attempted second-degree murder charges against Jones, with bond reportedly set at $15,000 on each count. He has also appeared on livestreams in the past, including with streamer N3on.
The arrest comes after Trippie's distinctive all-black mansion was swarmed by law enforcement Tuesday as officers executed a search warrant. The rapper reportedly purchased the property for $8 million.
Multiple agencies were involved in the operation, including Davie Police, Fort Lauderdale Police, Sunrise Police, the Broward Sheriff's Office, ATF and Plantation Police SWAT.
A representative for Davie Police confirmed to Complex that the department assisted in serving the warrant but said the City of Miami Police Department is leading the investigation. Authorities initially did not reveal what led to the raid or who they were searching for.
“The warrant was for 25-year-old Braveone Jones, who was located at the residence and taken into custody,” a Miami Police rep later told Complex on Wednesday (Oct. 7), further confirming that Jones is facing two counts of attempted murder.
There has been no indication that Trippie has been accused of involvement in the shooting connected to Jones, or any other wrongdoing.
The raid comes shortly after Trippie made headlines for criticizing the current state of the music industry. In a lengthy Instagram comment last month, the 27-year-old argued that labels are pushing new artists who lack the staying power of artists from his generation, pointing to himself, Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD, and XXXTentacion as examples.
“The industry is weird right now. A bunch of wannabes doing the same music,” Trippie wrote at the time. “I'm actually sorry for contributing to this fast food hipster music.”
The investigation surrounding Tuesday's raid continues for now, as confirmed by Miami Police.