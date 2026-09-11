Former 'No Jumper' Host 4xtra Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge, Bail Set at $1 Million

Former No Jumper host 4xtra has reportedly been arrested on an attempted murder charge in Los Angeles.

According to records obtained by Complex, the rapper and media personality, whose real name is Resan Bingham, was arrested at 7:55 A.M. by the LAPD's 77th Street Division on Wednesday (September 9) and officially booked at 3:43 A.M.

Charged with a felony under the booking number 7316558, 4xtra's total bail was set at $1 million, while the booking record, current as of September 11, does not list a next court date and states there is currently no information about a release date.

Additional details about the alleged incident that led to his arrest have not yet been made public. Complex has reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for comment.

4xtra previously appeared on No Jumper and has made several appearances across the platform's podcasts and social media channels. He also built a following of more than 230,000 on Instagram reviewing local barbershops, restaurants and clothing stores while also releasing music including "OFF THE BACC" and "Bag & Tag Em."