Music

Former 'No Jumper' Host 4xtra Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge, Bail Set at $1 Million

The rapper and media personality has been arrested in Los Angeles and booked on a felony charge.

4xtra.
YouTube/No Jumper

Key Takeaways

  • LAPD arrested former No Jumper host 4Xtra, real name Resan Bingham, on a felony attempted murder charge in Los Angeles.
  • Booking records list the 38-year-old rapper’s bail at $1 million, with no court or release date available as of September 11.
  • Authorities have not disclosed details of the alleged incident, and Complex has contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for comment.

Former No Jumper host 4xtra has reportedly been arrested on an attempted murder charge in Los Angeles.

According to records obtained by Complex, the rapper and media personality, whose real name is Resan Bingham, was arrested at 7:55 A.M. by the LAPD's 77th Street Division on Wednesday (September 9) and officially booked at 3:43 A.M.

Charged with a felony under the booking number 7316558, 4xtra's total bail was set at $1 million, while the booking record, current as of September 11, does not list a next court date and states there is currently no information about a release date.

Additional details about the alleged incident that led to his arrest have not yet been made public. Complex has reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for comment.

4xtra previously appeared on No Jumper and has made several appearances across the platform's podcasts and social media channels. He also built a following of more than 230,000 on Instagram reviewing local barbershops, restaurants and clothing stores while also releasing music including "OFF THE BACC" and "Bag & Tag Em."

He made headlines in July 2025 after suffering a serious hand injury in a fireworks accident.

Shortly before the accident on the Fourth of July, 4xtra posted a video joking about setting off fireworks. "Who wants to get blown up today. I'm going to blow your ass up! I'm blowing somebody up today," he said.

After news of the accident surfaced, the No Jumper X account initially reported that 4xtra had "reportedly blown off his hand with a firework."

No Jumper founder Adam22 later clarified the extent of the injury, writing, "4xtra only lost 2 fingers not the whole hand."

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