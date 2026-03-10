Music

T.I. Says His Son King Asks Him for $100K 'Like It Ain't Nothing'

The rapper shared how differently his children approach money during a recent episode of his 'expediTIously' podcast.

T.I. wearing sunglasses and a beanie, the other singing with a microphone, sporting light-colored dreadlocks.
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

T.I. is opening up about the different personalities among his children, including how one of them isn't shy about asking for big money.

During a recent episode of his podcast expediTIously with Wallo as a guest, the Atlanta rapper spoke candidly about parenting and the financial expectations his kids have as they grow older. According to T.I., his son King Harris has no hesitation when it comes to asking for large amounts of money.

"King ask for $100,000 like it ain't nothing," T.I. said while discussing the dynamic within his family.

The rapper contrasted that approach with several of his other children, who he says actively avoid taking money from him.

"But then Domani don't want a dime. He won't accept no money. Deja, she won't accept no money," he explained. "Major, he don't want no money."

T.I. went on to describe how his youngest son, Major Harris, is approaching a milestone as he nears adulthood. With Major turning 18 in just a few months, the family has been discussing practical steps like having the teen learn to drive and get his own vehicle.

"Major, he's turning 18 and it's time for him to get a car," T.I. said.

According to the rapper, he and Major's mother, singer Tameka Cottle, have been encouraging him to become more independent.

"I say, you know, me and his mama talking to him like, 'Hey man, so you know, we got to get you a car,'" T.I. continued. "‘Cause now he got a driver, [a] driving company going take him to school. That shit is expensive."

When asked what kind of car he wanted, Tip said, Major had a surprising answer — that is, surprising if you’re the son of a rap legend.

“He said, ‘Just something reliable that can get me from here to there,’” T.I. recalled in amazement. “I was like, I sure got a Corolla coming for you.”

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