T.I. Says His Son King Asks Him for $100K 'Like It Ain't Nothing'

T.I. is opening up about the different personalities among his children, including how one of them isn't shy about asking for big money.

During a recent episode of his podcast expediTIously with Wallo as a guest, the Atlanta rapper spoke candidly about parenting and the financial expectations his kids have as they grow older. According to T.I., his son King Harris has no hesitation when it comes to asking for large amounts of money.

"King ask for $100,000 like it ain't nothing," T.I. said while discussing the dynamic within his family.

The rapper contrasted that approach with several of his other children, who he says actively avoid taking money from him.

"But then Domani don't want a dime. He won't accept no money. Deja, she won't accept no money," he explained. "Major, he don't want no money."