Music

50 Cent Posts AI Video of Himself Receiving Nobel Prize for Beef While Diddy Looks on From Prison

The parody video features an empty Jay-Z seat, a prison nod to Diddy, and a speech about never forgiving his rivals.

50 Cent smiling on stage, Jay-Z in sunglasses and hoodie, and Diddy in a white suit at an event.
(Photo by Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images), (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images), (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

50 Cent is once again turning rap beef into performance art, this time with the help of artificial intelligence.

The Queens mogul recently shared an AI-generated video parodying an awards ceremony dubbed the "Nobel Beef Prize Award," a tongue-in-cheek spin on the prestigious Nobel Prize. In the clip, a star-studded guest list includes AI versions of Dr. Dre, Conor McGregor, Eminem, Tony Yayo, Uncle Murda, Ye, and Snoop Dogg seated in the audience.

When 50 takes the stage in the AI-generated ceremony, he delivers a speech that's very on-brand.

"First of all I want to thank everyone I didn't forgive. This wouldn't have been possible without you," the animated version of 50 says to applause.

At one point, cameras pan to an empty seat labeled for Jay-Z, an apparent jab amid their long-running tension. In another scene, a gray-haired man seated in prison watches the ceremony on television, widely interpreted by fans as a pointed reference to Diddy and his ongoing legal troubles. 50 then continues his mock acceptance speech with more edge.

"I know this award is usually about peace but I'm exceptional," he says. "People ask why I remember everything or why I don't let things go. I got shot 9 times; after that, forgiveness starts feeling optional. I don't ever want a problem, but when they say they want a problem, I say no problem. Just so we're clear tonight, if I'm smiling, it's already over."

The AI parody fits squarely within 50 Cent's long history of trolling rivals and stirring headlines. Just hours earlier, he poked fun at longtime adversary Ja Rule after footage surfaced of Ja involved in a heated exchange on a plane with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda. 50 reposted the clip with commentary, keeping their decades-old rivalry alive in typical fashion.

"[Grinning squinting emoji] he was by himself so he had to make a scene so they could remove him scary ass [ninja emoji]. LOL YAYO said suck my d!ck, the gay stewardess said it's going down. LOL," wrote 50.

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