50 Cent Posts AI Video of Himself Receiving Nobel Prize for Beef While Diddy Looks on From Prison

50 Cent is once again turning rap beef into performance art, this time with the help of artificial intelligence.

The Queens mogul recently shared an AI-generated video parodying an awards ceremony dubbed the "Nobel Beef Prize Award," a tongue-in-cheek spin on the prestigious Nobel Prize. In the clip, a star-studded guest list includes AI versions of Dr. Dre, Conor McGregor, Eminem, Tony Yayo, Uncle Murda, Ye, and Snoop Dogg seated in the audience.

When 50 takes the stage in the AI-generated ceremony, he delivers a speech that's very on-brand.

"First of all I want to thank everyone I didn't forgive. This wouldn't have been possible without you," the animated version of 50 says to applause.

At one point, cameras pan to an empty seat labeled for Jay-Z, an apparent jab amid their long-running tension. In another scene, a gray-haired man seated in prison watches the ceremony on television, widely interpreted by fans as a pointed reference to Diddy and his ongoing legal troubles. 50 then continues his mock acceptance speech with more edge.