Schoolboy Q Hilariously Roasts 'Weird Ass' Fan Before Giving Away Free Tickets

Who said persistence doesn't pay off?

Schoolboy Q gifted a fan with five free tickets after being incessantly mentioned by this person on the platform formerly known as Twitter for nearly four months.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old finally acknowledged the "weird ass" stan who has been posting messages about the Blue Lips rapper since March 1.

"Yo weird ass been tweeting bout me since MARCH 1st but ima give yo weird ass sum tickets," Q responded. "Ima give u 5 tickets but I kno for a fact u don’t know 3 ppl DM me."