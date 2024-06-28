Schoolboy Q Hilariously Roasts 'Weird Ass' Fan Before Giving Away Free Tickets

Who said persistence doesn't pay off?
Schoolboy Q gifted a fan with five free tickets after being incessantly mentioned by this person on the platform formerly known as Twitter for nearly four months.
On Wednesday, the 37-year-old finally acknowledged the "weird ass" stan who has been posting messages about the Blue Lips rapper since March 1.
"Yo weird ass been tweeting bout me since MARCH 1st but ima give yo weird ass sum tickets," Q responded. "Ima give u 5 tickets but I kno for a fact u don’t know 3 ppl DM me."
Schoolboy Q later admitted his remark about this fan not knowing three people was only his way of confirming their connection with "a lil slander."
"Waka my boy✊🏽," he confirmed.
Q's "weird ass" fan did not appear to take offense to the slander.
After giving it some thought, the fan, who goes by @Wakas3rdCousin, revisited the moment Thursday and looked at the bright side of the whole situation.
But upon further inspection, the fan probably wishes so many people did not know he's broke.
The fan remains happy with how everything went down.