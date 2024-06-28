Schoolboy Q Hilariously Roasts 'Weird Ass' Fan Before Giving Away Free Tickets

Free tickets > getting cooked by one of your favorite rappers.

Jun 28, 2024
Who said persistence doesn't pay off?

Schoolboy Q gifted a fan with five free tickets after being incessantly mentioned by this person on the platform formerly known as Twitter for nearly four months.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old finally acknowledged the "weird ass" stan who has been posting messages about the Blue Lips rapper since March 1.

"Yo weird ass been tweeting bout me since MARCH 1st but ima give yo weird ass sum tickets," Q responded. "Ima give u 5 tickets but I kno for a fact u don’t know 3 ppl DM me."

Yo weird ass been tweeting bout me since MARCH 1st but ima give yo weird ass sum tickets… ima give u 5 tickets 🤲🏾but I kno for a fact u don’t know 3 ppl DM me https://t.co/N4Ro1M0LFI

— ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) June 27, 2024
Twitter: @ScHoolboyQ

Schoolboy Q later admitted his remark about this fan not knowing three people was only his way of confirming their connection with "a lil slander."

"Waka my boy✊🏽," he confirmed.

Waka my boy ✊🏾 I just Had to confirm it wit a lil slander https://t.co/97GOIKpbCv

— ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) June 27, 2024
Twitter: @ScHoolboyQ

Q's "weird ass" fan did not appear to take offense to the slander.

dang, should I take offense to this? lol https://t.co/6cPj7skvGV

— Waka Flockas 3rd Cousin (@Wakas3rdCousin) June 27, 2024
Twitter: @Wakas3rdCousin

so one of my favorite artists of all times kinda gave me a high five and then slapped me in the face…all figuratively of course 😂

— Waka Flockas 3rd Cousin (@Wakas3rdCousin) June 27, 2024
Twitter: @Wakas3rdCousin

he also said I have no friends…DAYUM 😂 https://t.co/nrt7JI5aWW

— Waka Flockas 3rd Cousin (@Wakas3rdCousin) June 27, 2024
Twitter: @Wakas3rdCousin

After giving it some thought, the fan, who goes by @Wakas3rdCousin, revisited the moment Thursday and looked at the bright side of the whole situation.

running a giveaway isn’t half as exciting as ScHoolboy Q cooking me on social media 😂😂

— Waka Flockas 3rd Cousin (@Wakas3rdCousin) June 27, 2024
Twitter: @Wakas3rdCousin

But upon further inspection, the fan probably wishes so many people did not know he's broke.

there’s now a million people that saw this that now know I’m broke 😂😂😂 https://t.co/G2tsLSAYhr

— Waka Flockas 3rd Cousin (@Wakas3rdCousin) June 27, 2024
Twitter: @Wakas3rdCousin

The fan remains happy with how everything went down.

IM SO HAPPY

— Waka Flockas 3rd Cousin (@Wakas3rdCousin) June 27, 2024
Twitter: @Wakas3rdCousin
