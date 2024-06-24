Kendrick Lamar Laughs at Schoolboy Q's Daughter Being Taller Than Him at "Not Like Us" Video Shoot

Kendrick Lamar took advantage of his time in Compton to reunite with some old friends (and their kids) at the “Not Like Us” music video shoot.

A clip from the day shows him chatting and catching up with a lot of people, including Schoolboy Q’s daughter.

“Hell nah,” Dot says to Q’s daughter. “You taller than me and some mo’ shit,” he adds. “You grown, that’s crazy man.”