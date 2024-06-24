Kendrick Lamar Laughs at Schoolboy Q's Daughter Being Taller Than Him at "Not Like Us" Video Shoot

Kendrick Lamar took advantage of his time in Compton to reunite with some old friends (and their kids) at the “Not Like Us” music video shoot.
A clip from the day shows him chatting and catching up with a lot of people, including Schoolboy Q’s daughter.
“Hell nah,” Dot says to Q’s daughter. “You taller than me and some mo’ shit,” he adds. “You grown, that’s crazy man.”
Lamar was likely talking to Schoolboy’s older daughter, Joyce “Joy” Hanley,” who was born in 2009. Schoolboy welcomed a second daughter in 2019.
More footage from the day shows Ab-Soul and Punch were present at Kendrick and DJ Mustard's “Not Like Us” shoot, which took place in Los Angeles’ Compton neighborhood on Saturday. Fans also flocked to the area to appear in the visual.
Last week, Kenny and Q performed “Collard Greens” and “tHat Part” at The Pop-Out: Ken and Friends event at the Kia Forum. The event also saw a Black Hippy Reunion, with Lamar performing “6:16 in LA” with Soul, and “Win” and “King’s Dead” with Jay Rock.