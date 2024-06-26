Questlove Explains What 'Triggered' Him About Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar, Why André 3000 Is Experiencing 'Imposter Syndrome'

He continued, "We're living in a polarizing time. We're living in a time right now where World War III can easily break out at any moment. We're living in a time when civil war can break out at any moment in the United States. We're living in a time where the uncertainty of something jumping off is just in the air. You know what I'm saying? For me it's like, I've seen this movie before — and I'm triggered. The aftereffect of Tupac and Biggie was just a 30-year travel into darkness."

Quest clarified that hip-hop isn't dead as artists such as Little Simz, Westside Gunn, Tobe Nwigwe, and more are keeping the culture alive.

Elsewhere in the interview Quest spoke about Andre 3000, sharing his astonishment that the iconic rapper told him that he felt people doubt him and that's his only motivation.

"My first question was, 'Dude, have you met yourself? Who's doubting André 3000?' He's, like, 'Well, that's exactly the point.' And I said to him, 'So are you playing provocateur right now? Is this your version of the wet willy?'" said Quest. "I kept probing: 'I don't know anyone who doubts you. You're so critically acclaimed. Do you believe us when we tell you that you're a genius?'"

He added, "I'm forgetting his immediate response, but the fact that he left a seven-second pregnant pause told me that he might have imposter syndrome issues, issues with how we built him up to be one of our gods. So I said, 'If we come out the gate and say, 'Yo, man, this album absolutely 112,000% sucks,' or, 'You're a horrible rapper' — then you would have felt motivated to go back in to prove that you are indeed the man?' And I believe he was leaning towards a yes."