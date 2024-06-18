U.S. Secret Service Agent Robbed at Gunpoint During Biden's L.A. Visit

President Joe Biden attended a fundraiser over the weekend.

Jun 18, 2024
A helicopter marked "United States of America" is landing on the lawn in front of the White House
Image via Getty/Kevin Carter
A helicopter marked &quot;United States of America&quot; is landing on the lawn in front of the White House
Image via Getty/Kevin Carter

A U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in Los Angeles over the weekend.

According to ABC News, Tustin Police Department said the agent was off duty when the incident took place Saturday night. A bag belonging to the agent was stolen.

The agent, who was unharmed, fired his gun before the suspect got away.

Some items from the bag were later found. Police are looking for a silver Infiniti FX35 that was believed to flee the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

President Joe Biden attended a campaign fundraiser in L.A. on Saturday where over $30 million was raised. Biden and Barack Obama took part in a conversation moderated by Jimmy Kimmel.

Had a great time catching up with a few good friends.

Together, we will beat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/TyAP0qj7Mz

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 16, 2024
