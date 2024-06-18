U.S. Secret Service Agent Robbed at Gunpoint During Biden's L.A. Visit

A U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in Los Angeles over the weekend.

According to ABC News, Tustin Police Department said the agent was off duty when the incident took place Saturday night. A bag belonging to the agent was stolen.

The agent, who was unharmed, fired his gun before the suspect got away.

Some items from the bag were later found. Police are looking for a silver Infiniti FX35 that was believed to flee the scene. An investigation is ongoing.