Pitbull Announces Official Attempt to Break World Record for Bald Caps

Pitbull is aiming to set a new world record this summer, and it’s one tailor-made (or, more properly, barber-made) for him. On Tuesday (Feb. 17), Pitbull announced that he will attempt to set a world record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps during a July 10 performance in London at the BST Hyde Park Festival. “Guinness Book of World Records, get ready for all the Bald-E’s that’ll be putting it down on July 10th at Hyde Park,” Pitbull announced. “Every time you put on that bald cap, you know you’re about to have the time of your lives. We appreciate the love, the commitment, and the support. More than anything, we just want to say thank you. Dale!”

The idea reportedly came from BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James who suggested the idea to Pitbull in a text message. Pitbull shouldn’t have any trouble getting people to participate in this record-breaking attempt. Fans have been coming to his shows for years with outfits that mimic his look, which include wearing bald caps. Pitbull revealed to The Associated Press last June that he first noticed lookalikes at his concerts in 2021, before he started seeing more overseas. “Maybe out of 20,000-30,000 people coming to the show, you’ll see a thousand,” he said. “We jumped the pond and we ended up in London and it was just something else. It was definitely a whole new movement, took it to a whole new level.” That same month, he spoke to BBC about the then viral trend, saying, "Every time I'm at a show, I let them know that when you put on a bald cap, I hope you're ready to have the time of your lives — it feels deeper than just music.”

"It's the ultimate trophy to be able to go on stage and see all the hard work that you put into the music," he added. "I've been in the game for 25 years and to see every demographic, everybody [dressing up] at the shows is priceless."