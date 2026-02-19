Pitbull Faces Backlash as Resurfaced Rant Against U.S. Critics Goes Viral

Pitbull is currently getting a lot of attention because of a strongly worded message he once aimed at critics of the United States of America. The first-generation Cuban-American artist caught heat this week over a resurfaced video filmed during a concert. As seen in the clip, Pitbull took a quick break from his musical performance to deliver an impassioned rant about anyone who dared to verbally attack the U.S. "To whoever doesn’t like the United States of America, may God bless you, but fuck you at the same time," he told the crowd. "If you don’t like the United States of America, go back to the countries that we the fuck from, and you will see how much you appreciate the United States of America."

It’s unclear exactly when Pitbull made the comments, but the clip began making headlines as far back as 2021.

X user Carter Hughes reposted the footage on Monday (February 16), igniting an online debate about U.S. patriotism and First Amendment rights. "Someone who loves their country also criticizes it and can hate what it’s becoming," one person replied. "I genuinely don’t consider someone to have American values when they want to shut up criticism by saying 'leave if you don’t like it.'" "Just because other countries have it worse does not mean that we cannot strive to be better," another added. While many were quick to challenge Pitbull’s take, others were quick to offer their co-sign. "Exactly. If they hate it here so much, we got planes ready," one person wrote, while another added: "So true. Millions of Americans do not realize how fortunate they are."