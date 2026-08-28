André 3000 Joins Cast of Netflix's Live-Action 'Scooby-Doo: Origins'

The Atlanta production will feature a real Great Dane puppy as Scooby-Doo — a franchise first — and is targeting a global Netflix release in 2027.

Cathy Moriarty and Paul Walter Hauser also join a cast led by Maxwell Jenkins as Fred, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma and Mckenna Grace as Daphne.

André 3000 has joined Netflix’s live-action Scooby-Doo: Origins in an undisclosed recurring role, returning to the franchise after contributing music to the 2002 film.

André 3000 is adding another acting role to his résumé with a trip into the world of Scooby-Doo. The OutKast rapper, whose real name is André Benjamin, has joined Netflix's upcoming live-action series Scooby-Doo: Origins in a recurring role, according to Deadline. The series is currently expected to premiere globally in 2027. Details surrounding Benjamin's character are being kept under wraps.

The role marks something of a full-circle moment for André 3000, who previously contributed music to the soundtrack for the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo movie. He also has a history with children's television, having co-created and starred in Cartoon Network's animated series Class of 3000. Three Stacks has built an extensive acting résumé alongside his music career, appearing in films such as Idlewild, Four Brothers, Be Cool, High Life and White Noise. He also portrayed Jimi Hendrix in 2013's Jimi: All Is By My Side, a performance that earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. André isn't the only new addition to Scooby-Doo: Origins. Oscar-nominated Raging Bull actor Cathy Moriarty has also landed a recurring role, though details about her character haven't been revealed either. Netflix has already assembled the younger actors who will make up Mystery Inc. Maxwell Jenkins will play Fred Jones, Tanner Hagen will portray Norville "Shaggy" Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson is taking on Velma Dinkley and Mckenna Grace will play Daphne Blake. Paul Walter Hauser has also joined the series in an undisclosed role, while Sara Gilbert, Bruce McGill, Sherilyn Fenn, Peter Macon, Avery Kristen Pohl and Wynn Everett are among the additional cast members.