Nicki Minaj Cancels Headlining Set at Romanian Festival Due to Planned Protests

The rapper said she had to think about her family and safety first.

Jul 07, 2024
Nicki Minaj at a red carpet event wearing a floral-themed dress adorned with large, colorful flowers and accessories on her hair, with photographers behind her
Photo by John Shearer / WireImage)
Nick Minaj canceled her headlining set at the SAGA Festival in Bucharest, Romania, due to safety concerns regarding planned protests.

Out of concern for the well-being of our team and myself, I have been advised by my security detail not to travel to Romania’s festival tonight due to safety concerns regarding protests in the area. I look forward to seeing you all at another time. As a mom, I have to make sure…

— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 7, 2024
"Out of concern for the well-being of our team and myself, I have been advised by my security detail not to travel to Romania's festival tonight due to safety concerns regarding protests in the area," Nicki tweeted. "I look forward to seeing you all at another time. As a mom, I have to make sure I'm making sound decisions for me to make it home to my son and for my team to make it home to their families."

Romanian activists are planning to protest the government's fiscal policies on Monday morning, according to TMZ.

"To not heed the advice of security at this time is simply not what I think I should be doing," Minaj added. "I love you and thank you for your understanding and support. I am very excited to see my fans this Friday in London for another very special headlining show at Wireless Festival."

Fans on social media were split in her decision, with some understanding how she felt and others feeling that the protests weren't a big deal.

"We love and understand you, your safety is the priority here. sending much love and positive energy to you & your team and the Romanian barbz who may be dealing with the constant protests," one person tweeted.

Another wrote, "We understand you mother! The most important job you have is to make it home safely for your family !! we're glad you are making these choices for the safety of you and your team."

"This isn't true. I'm not saying she's lying I don't know her," another person wrote. "But perhaps she's been lied to by somebody. Perfectly calm and safe over here. Derulo was here yesterday."

Check out more reactions to Nicki canceling her show in Romania below.

we love and understand you, your safety is the priority here. sending much love and positive energy to you & your team and the Romanian barbz who may be dealing with the constant protests 🤍🇷🇴

— Stats of Minaj (@statsofminaj) July 7, 2024
We understand you mother! The most important job you have is to make it home safely for your family !!💓 we’re glad you are making these choices for the safety of you and your team

— WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account (@WriteARapSis) July 7, 2024
This isn’t true.

I’m not saying she’s lying I don’t know her. But perhaps she’s been lied to by somebody.

Perfectly calm and safe over here.

Derulo was here yesterday.

— Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) July 7, 2024
😂😂😂 just say it how it is: they didn’t pay you or they messed something up for you, but no safety concern should be raised regarding the pseudo protests from Bucharest. We are NOT a 3rd world country, and our protests are ACTUALLY more peaceful than France, Belgium or other…

— Andrei Ileanu (@IleanuAndrei) July 7, 2024
You are misinformed. All you are just chasing clout.
Romania is safe.

— Robinson M רו🚀🦿🦸 (@RobinsonMuiru) July 7, 2024
You definitely made a sound decision. Traveling overseas is complex, and the social temperature can shift from hour to hour. Taking security into consideration is necessary. The impact of protesters can be felt immediately causing anxiety and violence. Safety first and always.

— Sisi Wright (@WrightSisi) July 7, 2024
Huh!? What protests? 😅

— Maurice Bladon (@eu_mb777) July 7, 2024
