Nicki Minaj's ‘Single’ Message Sparks Divorce Rumors, Cryptic Video Worries Fans

An Instagram Stories post and video message regarding Nicki Minaj's marriage to Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty have the Barbz concerned.

On Monday, Minaj shared two updates to her official social media accounts, one on X where she wrote "Yes. Single ..." leading some to believe that it was in regards to her marriage of five years. Another was on her Instagram, where Minaj seemed to be retelling a story about the birth of her 3-year-old son, whom she publicly calls "Papa Bear."

"One day, they're yelling 'push' and you're in pain," the Pink Friday 2 rapper said in the clip below. "Then one day, here comes out a beautiful baby boy."

"To God be the glory," a visibly saddened Minaj whispered. "Congratulations to every mama out there, you're doing a great job. In case no one's told you that, you're doing a great job."