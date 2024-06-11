Nicki Minaj's ‘Single’ Message Sparks Divorce Rumors, Cryptic Video Worries Fans

Minaj posted a possible update about her marriage to Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty, whom she's been married to since 2019.

Jun 11, 2024
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Live Nation

An Instagram Stories post and video message regarding Nicki Minaj's marriage to Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty have the Barbz concerned.

On Monday, Minaj shared two updates to her official social media accounts, one on X where she wrote "Yes. Single ..." leading some to believe that it was in regards to her marriage of five years. Another was on her Instagram, where Minaj seemed to be retelling a story about the birth of her 3-year-old son, whom she publicly calls "Papa Bear."

"One day, they're yelling 'push' and you're in pain," the Pink Friday 2 rapper said in the clip below. "Then one day, here comes out a beautiful baby boy."

"To God be the glory," a visibly saddened Minaj whispered. "Congratulations to every mama out there, you're doing a great job. In case no one's told you that, you're doing a great job."

i honestly hope she’s okay. #WeLoveYouNicki pic.twitter.com/iMyqX77fLB

— Fendi Minaj 🩷 (@DropAtea) June 11, 2024
Twitter: @DropAtea

Some of the Barbz speculated that Minaj called it quits on her marriage, which she possibly hinted towards during stops on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

" i don’t want to be loved, i don’t wanna love anyone
all it’s ever done is take away my powers"

nicki minaj last night in Paris… oh nicki.. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/aAiiu2hyY9

— welp. (@YSLONIKA) June 10, 2024
Twitter: @YSLONIKA

Nicki Minaj typing single today and this was her speech last night??? What’s really going on y’all? pic.twitter.com/1BUsBv7j0i

— Sugiliteworld😵‍💫🖤 (@sug2turnt) June 10, 2024
Twitter: @sug2turnt

i hope Nicki Minaj is okay.
i hope Megan is okay.
i hope yall are okay.

— ICYESTTWAT (@FUCCl) June 11, 2024
Twitter: @FUCCl

Dear God please watch over and protect Nicki Minaj. Please cover her in love and light. Please heal her and protect her from the evil of this world. Show her how much we love her and are here for her. Please connect her with friends and family. Lord God please protect the Queen pic.twitter.com/0vYem65jPP

— Banjee Barbie 💋 (@BoujeeNBanjee) June 11, 2024
Twitter: @BoujeeNBanjee

Minaj has actively supported and protected Petty throughout the course of their marriage, as he has a criminal record that includes being a registered sex offender. The alleged incident took place in 1994, when then-16-year-old Jennifer Hough claimed that she was violated at knifepoint. Although Petty initially denied the accusations, he later pleaded guilty to attempted rape and spent four years in prison.

Petty, who was put on house arrest in 2023 after threatening Offset on social media, was granted permission to travel during the international leg of Minaj's tour for "childcare" and "various purposes," according to legal documents from April.

