Nicki Minaj's ‘Single’ Message Sparks Divorce Rumors, Cryptic Video Worries Fans

An Instagram Stories post and video message regarding Nicki Minaj's marriage to Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty have the Barbz concerned.
On Monday, Minaj shared two updates to her official social media accounts, one on X where she wrote "Yes. Single ..." leading some to believe that it was in regards to her marriage of five years. Another was on her Instagram, where Minaj seemed to be retelling a story about the birth of her 3-year-old son, whom she publicly calls "Papa Bear."
"One day, they're yelling 'push' and you're in pain," the Pink Friday 2 rapper said in the clip below. "Then one day, here comes out a beautiful baby boy."
"To God be the glory," a visibly saddened Minaj whispered. "Congratulations to every mama out there, you're doing a great job. In case no one's told you that, you're doing a great job."
Some of the Barbz speculated that Minaj called it quits on her marriage, which she possibly hinted towards during stops on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.
Minaj has actively supported and protected Petty throughout the course of their marriage, as he has a criminal record that includes being a registered sex offender. The alleged incident took place in 1994, when then-16-year-old Jennifer Hough claimed that she was violated at knifepoint. Although Petty initially denied the accusations, he later pleaded guilty to attempted rape and spent four years in prison.
Petty, who was put on house arrest in 2023 after threatening Offset on social media, was granted permission to travel during the international leg of Minaj's tour for "childcare" and "various purposes," according to legal documents from April.