Cardi B Responds to A.I. Video of Her Promoting Stimulus Card Scam: 'Another Lawsuit That Fell Right on My Lap'

Cardi B means business. After recently slamming New York City Mayor Eric Adams for citywide budget cuts, the artist now has an issue with a fraudulent financial program.
On Wednesday morning, the "Bongos" rapper went after a "stimulus-style" scam company for using her likeness to promote an illegal card reloading scheme. It's unclear whether a text-to-speech voice generator was used, but the voice in the clip sounded eerily like Cardi.
"Yo it's ya girl Cardi and I'ma show you how to put $16,000 in your pocket right now for free," the A.I.-generated voice said in the video, which promoted a social media account named USA Wellness Wave. However, there doesn't seem to be an official website for UWW, which claims it plans to "help Americans get back on their feet."
The clip becomes the latest that Cardi has been used to promote fake news. In August, an X user named @ayywalker posted an A.I.-generated image and voice note to allege that Offset had cheated on Cardi, his wife of six years. The post appeared to be from a Nicki Minaj fan account that captioned, "Offset has allegedly cheated on Cardi B once again. How embarrassing."
The false image didn't sit well with Cardi, who sent an X voice note directed towards the account. "So you guys are going to receive a letter from his lawyer," she said in a since-deleted post. "Because all these little games that you guys want to play online–it's going to be over with."
She added, "You're going to be getting sued, and we're going to make an example out of you. Yeah, and that was a terrible AI voice, by the way."