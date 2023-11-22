Cardi B Responds to A.I. Video of Her Promoting Stimulus Card Scam: 'Another Lawsuit That Fell Right on My Lap'

Cardi B means business. After recently slamming New York City Mayor Eric Adams for citywide budget cuts, the artist now has an issue with a fraudulent financial program.

On Wednesday morning, the "Bongos" rapper went after a "stimulus-style" scam company for using her likeness to promote an illegal card reloading scheme. It's unclear whether a text-to-speech voice generator was used, but the voice in the clip sounded eerily like Cardi.

"Yo it's ya girl Cardi and I'ma show you how to put $16,000 in your pocket right now for free," the A.I.-generated voice said in the video, which promoted a social media account named USA Wellness Wave. However, there doesn't seem to be an official website for UWW, which claims it plans to "help Americans get back on their feet."