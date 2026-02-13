Music

Kelly Rowland Pushes Back on ‘Nice’ Image: 'Don’t Play With Me or My Family'

Kelly Rowland addresses the biggest misconception about her personality and explains why she’s not afraid to defend herself or her family.

Kelly Rowland Isn't as Nice as People Think She Is: 'Don't Play With Me'
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland is done being mislabeled—and she’s making it clear that kindness doesn’t mean she won’t defend herself.

During an interview on ABC News’ All Access with Linsey Davis, the Grammy-winning artist was asked to name a common misunderstanding about her personality. Her answer cut straight through the polished image people often associate with her.

“There’s this idea that I’m just nice and that I won’t respond,” Rowland said. “That’s not true.” She didn’t leave it there, either. “Don’t play with me or my family,” she continued, making it clear that her patience has limits. “My sisters, my friends—I’m gonna get you.”

The comment reframes a moment that drew attention last year. In May 2024, Rowland was seen in a tense exchange with staff while walking the red carpet at the Marcello Mio premiere in Cannes. Clips from the interaction circulated widely, with many speculating about what led to the confrontation.

Days later, Rowland addressed it while attending the amfAR Gala. She declined to unpack every detail but stood firmly behind how she handled the situation. “We both know what happened,” she said. “I set a boundary, and I stand on that.”

She also hinted at a broader issue, noting that others in similar situations weren’t treated the same way. “There were women there who didn’t look like me who weren’t approached like that,” she said. “I wasn’t going to move just because someone told me to.”

Away from the red carpet, Rowland has been busy promoting her latest film, Relationship Goals, which debuted on Prime Video on February 4. The romantic comedy pairs her with Method Man and continues her steady run in acting roles.

During the press run for the project, she also revisited a memory from Destiny’s Child that didn’t exactly go as planned. Talking about the group’s “Survivor” video, Rowland described filming a scene involving a low-flying helicopter meant to heighten the drama.

Instead, it created a different kind of chaos.

“The wind picked up, and next thing I knew, my wig was gone,” she said, laughing. “It just flew down the beach.” The missing piece was never recovered. “Somebody definitely took it,” she added.

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