Kelly Rowland Pushes Back on ‘Nice’ Image: 'Don’t Play With Me or My Family'

During an interview on ABC News’ All Access with Linsey Davis, the Grammy-winning artist was asked to name a common misunderstanding about her personality. Her answer cut straight through the polished image people often associate with her.

Kelly Rowland is done being mislabeled—and she’s making it clear that kindness doesn’t mean she won’t defend herself.

“There’s this idea that I’m just nice and that I won’t respond,” Rowland said. “That’s not true.” She didn’t leave it there, either. “Don’t play with me or my family,” she continued, making it clear that her patience has limits. “My sisters, my friends—I’m gonna get you.”

The comment reframes a moment that drew attention last year. In May 2024, Rowland was seen in a tense exchange with staff while walking the red carpet at the Marcello Mio premiere in Cannes. Clips from the interaction circulated widely, with many speculating about what led to the confrontation.

Days later, Rowland addressed it while attending the amfAR Gala. She declined to unpack every detail but stood firmly behind how she handled the situation. “We both know what happened,” she said. “I set a boundary, and I stand on that.”

She also hinted at a broader issue, noting that others in similar situations weren’t treated the same way. “There were women there who didn’t look like me who weren’t approached like that,” she said. “I wasn’t going to move just because someone told me to.”

Away from the red carpet, Rowland has been busy promoting her latest film, Relationship Goals, which debuted on Prime Video on February 4. The romantic comedy pairs her with Method Man and continues her steady run in acting roles.