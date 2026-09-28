Kevin Gates Says He Wore Latex Gloves at the VMAs Because His ‘Energy Is So Powerful’

You may have seen Kevin Gates’ interesting fashion choice to wear latex gloves on the red carpet, and the reason is far from health-conscious.

While speaking to reporters at the 2026 MTV VMAs in Los Angeles, Gates claimed the gloves are actually for everyone else's protection. "Oh, I just be wearing this to protect people because my energy is so powerful," he said. "You know, I'm going to touch somebody, I might reset their whole central nervous system, you know what I'm saying?"

Gates then joked about what could happen without them, telling a Complex reporter, "I gotta protect. I don't want you to go crazy and just be madly in love with me and stuff like that."

Gates further explained that some women have previously told him they felt healed after shaking his hand.