Joey Badass Shares Touching Birthday Tribute to Serayah: 'Celebrating You Is Easy'

"Celebrating you is easy because you never ask for much and always appreciate everything [fire heart emoji]," Badass wrote under the post. "Happy birthday my heart! Wishing you many many more [champagne clinking emoji] #twentyfine."

This isn't the first time Joey has shown off his relationship with Serayah to the public. In January, the Brooklyn native shared clips of the two on vacation in St. Lucia. "Fuck it girl let's take a trip drop all ya shit and let's leave," he captioned the post that came with six pictures of the couple.

Despite all the love the public has seen between these two, people have also witnessed them in a tense moment. In March, paparazzi captured Joey and Serayah having what appeared to be an argument that left the latter crying her eyes out.

Joey responded to the commotion surrounding the footage, saying, "TMZ all in our business they don't even know the facts, they don't see the shit we witness only what the cameras catch."

Serayah shared the post on her Stories, with a caption that read, "Down to ride to the very end ..🖤."